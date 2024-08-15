Fast rising Kitara make Caf bow

Kitara make their continental debut this evening when they take on Libyan side Al Hilal Benghazi in the preliminary round of the Caf Confederation Cup.

It caps a remarkable three-year journey for the Royals who were relegated from the topflight Uganda Premier League at the end of the 2021 season.

They returned with a buzz finishing fourth in the league before winning the Uganda Cup to earn their slot on the continent.

Unfortunate circumstances however mean both legs of this historic tie are being played in Benghazi after Kitara failed to secure Mandela National Stadium and St. Mary's Kitende.

"It is hard for us playing away from home. We shall miss our fans, the chanting and the energy they give us but we cannot make that an excuse for the game. We have prepared well and are not under pressure because of the experienced players we have from the Cranes," forward Dennis Omedi said ahead of the first leg.

The two games being played in Libya and having never played on the continent make Kitara underdogs going into the tie.

That could however play into their hands with coach Brian Ssenyondo often preferring to play on the break against teams who hog possession as expected of Al Hilal.

That reactionary approach was evidenced in some of their build up games most notably the 3-all draw with KCCA in their Fufa Super-8 second leg. The game showed the best and the worst of Ssenyondo's side.

The improving telepathy between forwards Omedi and Jude Ssemugabi yielded three goals with the former contributing the two assists.

This included the now famous rabona goal from Omedi who then turned provider with two bursts on the counter. New recruit Fred Amaku can complement the duo in a three man attack while veteran Paddy Muhumuza and David Ndihabwe are expected to be the midfield double pivot.

Ssenyondo then has a variety of options in the attacking midfield role with Solomon Okwalinga,Marvin Nyanzi and Frank 'Zaga' Tumwesigye all options.

It remains to be seen if Benjamin Nyakoojo has fully recovered from a head knock suffered in the 1-0 Fufa Super -8 semifinal loss to Bul last weekend.

He is a contender to start in central defence that was beefed up for this campaign with the addition of Ronald Otti from Bul.

They will have to form a solid defensive unit having often been prized apart by a KCCA team that lacked ruthlessness in the Super-8 encounter.

The opposition will come in the shape of the familiar figure of former KCCA striker Muhammad Shaban who should not be short of motivation for the encounters.

The striker moved to Libya having top scored in the StarTimes Uganda Premier league with 17 goals before opting for greener pastures in North Africa

A positive result in the first leg will go a long way in deciding the tie with Kitara set to remain in Libya until next Saturday's return leg. Regardless of the outcome however, this will remain a historic day in Kitara's history.

2024 Caf Confederation Cup

First preliminary Round

Today in Libya at 8pm - First leg