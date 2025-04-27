Fatigue hits Vipers as Nec pile pressure

With five matches left in the StarTimes Uganda Premier League race, leaders Vipers are feeling the strain.

Chasing a league and Cup double, the Venoms, with 59 points from 25 matches, have admitted fatigue is setting in — but insist they will battle to the wire for silverware.

At Luzira Grounds on Thursday, John Luyinda’s men had to dig deep to edge Maroons 1-0 and maintain their five-point lead over second-placed Nec, who beat Mbale Heroes 2-0 at Lugogo the following day.

A 46th-minute penalty — fiercely contested by Maroons fans — saw Allan Okello coolly slot home his 17th goal of the season to hand Vipers a vital win.

Vipers co-coach Fred Muhumuza praised his side’s resilience after completing a hard-fought league double over Maroons at a notoriously difficult venue.

"The boys showed character and resilience. We knew it would be tough, so we played a bit more defensively, especially with Rogers Torach at right-back (with Livingstone Mulondo and Hillary Mukundane in the heart of defence).

"Fatigue is creeping in, so we made tactical changes to bring in fresh legs. We have to keep rotating to stay sharp," Muhumuza said.

To overcome Maroons, Vipers withdrew marksmen Okello and Milton Karisa after the hour mark and threw on Moses Waiswa, Patrick Mbowa and later left back Derrick Ndahiro as a forward.

Tight bend

The focus now shifts to Tuesday , when Vipers host Paul Kiwanuka’s unpredictable UPDF side at St. Mary’s Stadium-Kitende.

With a seventh league crown and a fourth Uganda Cup in sight, the Venoms know they cannot afford any slip-ups.

Meanwhile, second-placed Nec, 54 points, who eased past bottom-placed Mbale Heroes 2-0 at the MTN-Omondi Stadium on Friday, needed a swift response to stay within touching distance.

Goals from James Jarieko and Cromwell Rwothomio sealed the crucial victory, with coach Hussein Mbalangu making several changes to the side that started against Vipers — notably handing a full debut to double-licensed playmaker Emmanuel Kulaga.

Up next for Mbalangu is a date with Mbarara City, 23 points, at Kakyeka Stadium-Mbarara on Wednesday.

Red zone marked

Mbale Heroes, rooted to the foot of the table with just 10 points, face imminent relegation, which could be confirmed when they host Maroons at Mbale Municipal Stadium on Wednesday.

They may be followed to the Fufa Big League next season by Soltilo Bright Stars who lost 3-1 to Lugazi to stay on 16 points and Wakiso Giants who lost at home 2-1 to Bul to stay third from bottom with a paltry 19 points.

Magera roars

Elsewhere, KCCA, sixth with 37 points, halted their three-game winless run in the league with a narrow 1-0 victory over Mbarara City FC at the MTN-Omondi Stadium on Saturday.

Forward Arafat Usama scored the lone goal to hand the Kasasiro Boys a much-needed boost.

Under interim coach Jackson Magera, KCCA had endured a rough start, losing 2-1 to Bul and 1-0 to URA.

However, Magera pointed to the recent Uganda Cup quarterfinal win over Kaaro Karungi as the turning point.

"The win over Kaaro Karungi motivated the team to win against Mbarara City," Magera said.

KCCA will be back in action tomorrow, hosting Police ( beat hapless URA 2-0 to climb to 30 points) at the MTN-Omondi Stadium in a bid to build momentum towards a strong finish.

StarTimes Uganda Premier League

Results