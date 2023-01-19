FBL: Advantage to Nec as quartet target favourable midterm reports

Nec will look to capitalize on their good home run when they host Kataka today in their final match of the first round of the Startimes Fufa Big League. They will also be praying for favorable results elsewhere as they seek to end the first round in the promotion spots.

The Bugolobi side, which was promoted from the Kampala Region, has quickly established themselves as a dark horse in the league. With 27 points, they sit just three and two points behind of Kitara and Mbarara City, who currently occupy the top positions.

Coach Michael 'Skills' Lukyamuzi will be relying on the team's strong home form, where they have not lost a game, picking 14 out of the 18 points on offer. They will be facing Kataka, which has only managed two points away from home so far.

Lukyamuzi stated, "Our main emphasis is to stick to our [entertaining] style of football as usual and go for the maximum points in front of our fans."

Meanwhile, their main competitors, Kitara, Mbarara, and Police, will be traveling away with something to ponder as their record on the road is not worthy of the fuel.

Kitara will be playing in Ibanda against a tough opponent in Kaaro Karungi, who are yet to taste defeat, having won four and drawn two of their six fixtures at their St. George ground. Mbarara City will travel to Lira to face bottom-placed Northern Gateway, while Police will head eastwards to take on Jinja North United in Bugembe.

Both Kitara and Mbarara City have only scraped one win apiece on away turf. The league will take a three-week mid-season break after today's games.



Startimes Fufa Big League

Thursday fixtures - 4pm

Jinja North United vs. Police, Bugembe

Adjumani TC vs. Luweero United, Adjumani

Kaaro Karungi vs. Kitara, Ibanda

Northern Gateway vs. Mbarara City, Lira

Booma vs. Ndejje University, Masindi Stadium

Soroti City vs. Kyetume, Soroti Stadium

Lugazi vs. Calvary, Lugazi