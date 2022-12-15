FBL: Ankole Lions roar as Nec, Kataka roll to victories

The battle for promotion in the Startimes Fufa Big League continued to witness drama as Mbarara City maintained their unbeaten streak with authority by beating Kitara 1-0 at their home fortress on a water-logged Kakyeka ground.

Kitara have been impressive at home firing on all cylinders but have failed to find their right footing on the road failing to win in their last three attempts struggling to pick a point against Police, losing to Kataka and the Ankole Lions on Thursday.

Veteran striker Henry Kitegenyi scored the all-important goal to win the match.

"We prepared well because if we want to meet our season's objectives, these are some of the games we have to stretch ourselves," Sadiq Ssempijja, the Mbarara City head coach told Daily Monitor after the win.

The results catapults the Lions to the top spot on 22 points, two ahead of Kitara and Nec.

Nec, Kataka rain goals

In Bugolobi, Julius Walugembe stole the show with a hattrick to add on captain Marvin Kavuma and Julius Kazibwe's strikes as Nec thumped Nothern Gateway 5-0 to pull level with Kitara on points.

Kataka rediscovered their winning formula on their first return to Mbale after serving their five-match suspension with an impressive 4-0 victory over Kaaro Karungi.



Startimes Fufa Big League

Results