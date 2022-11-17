FBL: Jinja North, Kyetume rain goals as Kitara face Kataka

Jinja North came from a goal down to beat Adjumani Town Council 3-1 to register their third straight win in the Startimes Fufa Big League.

The Bugembe side were trailing just after 18 minutes to a Bashan Nasur strike but recovered through a Samuel Mwanje penalty as Bashir Kabi and Wycliffe Nviiri sealed the game in the second stanza.

"We are taking each game at a time but the most important fact is that we're improving," Jinja North United coach Abduswamadu Musafiri said after the win that lifted them to third with 11 points.

Kyetume and Lugazi halted their run of two losses with resounding 5-0 and 4-1 home victories over Northern Gateway and Soroti City respectively.

Kitara on the road

In Bugolobi, Marvin Kavuma struck a brace against Luweero United as Nec bounced back to reclaim the second spot with 13 points.

The result leaves Kitara in a tight spot and under pressure as they travel to Njeru to face Kataka in one of the two games scheduled for Friday.

Kataka has been blowing hot and cold with only two wins so far but Kitara's coach Mark Twinamasiko says he will attack them for a win but with caution.

“They are a good and experienced side besides the fact that they have endured a mixed start.

"We’ll go there to play our usual game and look for a win but we have to be careful with how we approach them,” Twinamasiko told Daily Monitor.

In the early kickoff, Booma will count on their home form to beat Kaaro Karungi in Masindi. The hosts sit 9th, two slots below their visitors on the table though both have seven points and similar goal difference.



Startimes Fufa Big League

Results



Jinja North United 3-1 Adjumani TC

Lugazi 4-2 Soroti City

Nec 2-0 Luweero United

Kyetume 5-0 Northern Gateway

Calvary 1-1 Mbarara City

Police 1-1 Ndejje University

Friday fixtures

Booma vs. Kaaro Karungi, Masindi - 2pm