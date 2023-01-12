FBL: Kaddu, Kitegenyi save the day, keep golden boot chase alive

Strikers Patrick Kaddu and Henry Kitegenyi maintained their chase for the golden boot alive as they pulled their shots to save Kitara and Mbarara City from disappointment in the Startimes Fufa Big League yesterday.

Kitara who were at home to Adjumani Town Council fell behind late in the first half but a sober halftime talk by their coach Mark Twinamasiko ensured they bounced back to win and open a one-point gap at the top.

Paddy Muhumuza restored parity seven minutes into the second stanza before Kaddu stabbed in his 15th goal of the season to take Kitara to 30 points.

"The game was tough because they were very organised technically and took their chances through the set piece," Twinamasiko commented after the game.

"Conceding a goal in the first half caused some panic but I calmed the boys during the break and told them to stick to our plan which eventually worked," he added.

At Kakyeka, Kitengenyi scored the lone goal that lifted Mbarara City back to the second slot with a point behind Kitara after Nec fell 2-1 to Kyetume. The goal takes his season's tally to 13.

Goals galore

In Bombo, Ndejje University once again stunned their fans with a brilliant 5-0 win over bottom-placed Northern Gateway.

The win gives Raymond Komakech breathing space as they move to 16 points and in the top ten, four points above relegation.

Police survived the Booma attack to come from two goals down to settle for a draw in the fourth place though joint on 27 points with Nec.



Startimes Fufa Big League

Results

Kitara 2-1 Adjumani

Kataka 2-1 Lugazi

Calvary 2-0 Jinja North United

Police 2-2 Booma

Ndejje University 5-0 Northern Gateway

Mbarara City 1-0 Kaaro Karungi

Kyetume 2-1 Nec