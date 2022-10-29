FBL: Kaddu stars again as Nec show early signs

Uganda Cranes striker Patrick Kaddu maintained his scintillating form with a brace and an assist as Kitara came from a goal down to beat Jinja North United 3-1 in a Startimes Fufa Big League match day three played in Hoima on Thursday.

Kitara fell behind barely four minutes into the game after Dickson Matama put the visiting Jinja side ahead but Kaddu had other plans.

The striker converted from the spot on the 28th minute to level matters, headed Kitara into the lead just a minute into the second half for his seventh goal of the season before setting up Edson Agondeze for the third goal at the hour interval.

The result took Kitara's tally to seven points, two behind the early surprise leaders Nec who beat Ndejje University 2-1 away.

The Nec side, sponsored by the commercial arm of the UPDF, came from an early Samuel Nsubuga penalty goal to overcome Ndejje 2-1 in the early kickoff to maintain their perfect record. Derrick Sekiranda and Stephen Nyainga scored the goals.

Their coach Michael Lukyamuzi credits the blistering form to good preparations during the preseason.

"Ndejje have been playing this league for sometime now but I am impressed with the way my boys played to win the game," Lukyamuzi, said.

"We might look [like] a surprise package to those who have not been following us but the team did good preparations and came ready for the league."

In Kavumba, Herman Wasswa returned with luck scoring the lone goal as Police bounced back to winning ways by beating Kataka.

Startimes Fufa Big League

Results

Police 1-0 Kataka

Calvary 2-1 Kyetume

Mbarara City 3-1 Lugazi

Kitara 3-1 Jinja North United

Luweero United 2-3 Booma

Adjumani TC 1-1 Kaaro Karungi

Soroti City 0-3 Northern Gateway