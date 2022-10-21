FBL: Kataka pay Fufa 'debt' as Mbarara, Kitara draw

Kataka started their Startimes Fufa Big League with a bang beating Calvary 3-1 at the Fufa Technical Centre in Njeru.

The Mbale side opened the scoring in the 56th minute with Francis Odongo heading in but Dickens Kilama restored parity a minute later.

David Zaake restored the lead in the 59th with a powerful belter to cap three minutes of madness before Latif Ssenkubuge sealed the victory in the last minute of added time.

Kataka will now remain with a point as they repay a two-point debt for hooliganism acts in their final match of last season.

Balancing act

In Bugembe, Jinja North picked their second goalless draw after holding Mbarara City in a match that ended with both sides claiming a penalty that were not awarded.

First, Mbarara's Henry Musisi appeared to have openly hacked Denis Waihe in the box in the 78th but referee William Wupet waved on. Then Abdallah Kasiba dived with his hand loose hanging to stop a Methodius Jjungu cross but the referee awarded a cornerkick instead.

"We are new in the division so, two points from two games isn't bad," Jinja North's assistant coach Fred Lumu said after.

"The referee has the authority so even if we whine, it can only depend on his view," he added.

"We didn't score but played well. We had a penalty claim and the referee had a decision to make which we respect. I can't tell whether he was trying to balance but in my opinion, it was a penalty," Saddiq Ssempijja, the Mbarara City tactician, added his voice.

In the Kitara derby, Uganda Cranes striker Patrick Kaddu scored a brace against Booma to take his tally to five in two but it was not enough to guarantee three points for Kitara as they settled for a 2-all draw.

Startimes Fufa Big League

Thursday results

Nec 2-0 Police

Kaaro Karungi 2-1 Soroti City

Northern Gateway 1-1 Luweero United

Booma 2-2 Kitara

Jinja North 0-0 Mbarara City

Lugazi 3-1 Ndejje University