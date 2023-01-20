FBL: Kitara claim round one as Nec muscle into promotion slots

Coaches Mark Twinamasiko and Sadiq Ssempijja picked their assignments to work during the three-week break after struggling yet again on the road as the Startimes Fufa Big League (SFBL) entered the halfway mark on Thursday.

Their respective clubs Kitara and Mbarara City have led the pack for much of the first leg into the break yesterday but have more to do to improve their form on the road. That bad run continued yesterday when both lost their identical 1-0 first half leads to share spoils against Kaaro Karungi and Northern Gateway respectively.

Police, on the other hand, maintained their speed on the climbing lane with a hard-fought 1-0 win away to Jinja United courtesy of second-half substitute Adam Mutesasira lone goal to keep Kitara in sight.

While the three have done almost what was expected of them, newcomers National Enterprise Corporation (Nec) have proved one to watch in the second round after rounding up Kataka 2-0 to finish the first stanza in third place.

"The first round has been tough because we were new and just trying to measure our ability but I now believe we have the capacity to push in the second round," Michael Lukyamuzi, Nec head coach said after the win. Tony Kiberu and Shamir Ssewakambo scored the goals.

"We're going to reorganise so that we can build on what we've achieved and see what happens at the end," Lukyamuzi added.

Kitara close the first round on top with 31 points, one ahead of the Ankole Lions, Nec and Police who are separated by goal differences in the respective positions.



Startimes Fufa Big League



Results

Jinja North United 0-1 Police

Adjumani TC 1-1 Luweero United

Kaaro Karungi 1-1 Kitara

Northern Gateway 1-1 Mbarara City

Booma 3-0 Ndejje University

Soroti City 0-1 Kyetume

Lugazi 3-0 Calvary