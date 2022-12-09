FBL: Kitara send statement as Mbarara keep distance

Kitara once again proved that they are the team to watch in this season's Startimes Fufa Big League with an emphatic 5-1 victory over Ndejje University in Masindi on Thursday afternoon.

The table leaders dominated but were unfortunate to share spoils with Police last week but showed their intentions to recover as soon as they stepped onto the pitch on Thursday.

Midfielder Moses Sseruyidde won a freekick seconds into the game, took the matters in his hand and fired only to see the Ndejje keeper Desmond Arop stretch to stop him but the rebound found Patrick Kaddu in the right place to tap it in.

Ndejje were forced to defend for the larger part of the stanza but they could only hold until the last minute of the first half before collapsing to a Patrick Mugume strike.

They replied through Vincent Abigaba four minutes into the second half but that was only reduced to a consolation as an Edison Agondeze double inside a space of eight minutes from the 62nd and a Derrick Byabachwezi strike later condemened them to their first defeat against the Bombo students and their biggest defeat this season.

"Ndejje University has been a boggey side to Kitara and the game also came after a draw away but it's good that we played well today as well as use our set-pieces well," Mark Twinamasiko, the coach of Kitara said. The win takes Kitara to 20 points.

Mbarara keep form

Mbarara City capitalised on Nec's goalless draw away to Kaaro Karungi to thump Kyetume 3-1 in Mbarara.

Henry Kitegenyi could've have grabbed himself a hattrick had he converted from the spot in the 47th minute but a goal in each half to add on Jamie Nvule's late goal was enough to keep the Sadiq Ssempijja's team just a point behind Kitara.

Nec remains third with 17 while Booma and Jinja North United who played to a thrilling six-goal stalemate close the top five.

Startimes Uganda Premier League

Luweero United 0-0 Police

Kaaro Karungi 0-0 Nec

Kitara 5-1 Ndejje University

Mbarara City 3-1 Kyetume

Adjumani TC 1-0 Kataka

Soroti City 2-3 Calvary

Booma 3-3 Jinja North United