FBL: Kitara welcome Nec in early table toppers clash

Nec has been the surprise package in the opening four games of the Startimes Fufa Big League. They sit second, tied on points (10) with leaders Kitara.

The newcomers are among the three teams that have not tasted defeat so far but they face a stern test on Thursday when they travel to Masindi to play Kitara.

Their coach Michael Lukyamuzi believes that his boys are up to the task especially after picking four points from immediate former topflight sides Police and Mbarara City.

“They’re a top club sitting at the top of the table so we’re going there with that in mind and a strategy to tackle them,” Michael Lukyamuzi, the head coach Nec said ahead of the trip. “We are well prepared because we’ve already faced some tough teams and know that we have to work very hard to get the result there.”

Kitara’s coach Mark Twinamasiko knows the challenge of keeping the top position but has already sounded his boys to be consistent and most importantly maximize home advantage.

“To be a champion, then we have to win away games because that is always a bonus but now we must get the results when we are home no matter the team. We must keep the consistency to maintain at the top,” he said.

In the other games, Police hope to bounce back when they host struggling Kyetume in the early kickoff at Kavumba, Mbarara City host Kataka as Ndejje University craves to build on their first win last week to beat Calvary at home in Bombo.

Startimes Fufa Big League

Thursday fixtures – 4pm

Police vs. Kyetume, Kavumba – 2pm

(Live on Fufa TV)

Ndejje University vs. Calvary, Bombo

Mbarara City vs. Kataka, Mbarara

Kitara vs. Nec, Masindi

Luweero United vs. Lugazi, Luweero

Soroti City vs. Jinja North United, Soroti