FBL: Leaders Mbarara, Kitara face-off as 'prodigal' Kataka return home

An intense encounter is expected on Thursday in Mbarara as the Ankole Lions host Kitara in a crucial matchup at the top of the Startimes Fufa Big League table.

Mbarara City, the only undefeated team in the second division, will face their toughest opponent yet in Kitara, who have been scoring freely and currently sit atop the table with 20 points, one above Mbarara.

Their coach, Sadiq Wasswa, has surprisingly assembled a squad from almost scratch this season, whose defense and attack are the second-best in the league with 15 goals scored and only six conceded.

"We've been improving day by day and hope to use that momentum to overcome them at our home fortress," Wasswa said ahead of the match.

Kitara has been impressive and, despite a few setbacks, has thrilled fans and neutrals alike with their high-scoring performances.

Their most recent victim was Ndejje University, whom they defeated 5-1. Coach Mark Twinamasiko will be without experienced midfielder Paddy Muhumuza and David Ssali, but believes he has enough talent to defeat the Lions in their own jungle.

"They're undefeated at home, but we've prepared as usual," Twinamasiko told Daily Monitor. "We'll be missing some players to injury, but we have enough depth to compensate," he added.

Kataka back in Mbale

Football fans in Mbale will finally be able to provide their team with the support of the 12th man as Kataka returns to Mbale after serving a five-match ban on their home stadium for cases of indiscipline last season.

The team has won only three of their nine matches, collecting nine points out of a possible 27, but will be hoping for a winning return as they host Kaaro Karungi at the Mbale Municipal stadium."

Startimes Fufa Big League

Thursday's fixtures - 4pm

Kyetume vs. Jinja North United, Nakisunga

Lugazi vs. Booma, Lugazi

Nec vs. Northern Gateway, Bugolobi

Calvary vs. Adjumani, Arua

Police vs. Soroti City, Kavumba

Mbarara City vs. Kitara, Kakyeka