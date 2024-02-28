FBL: Lugazi eyes summit as Ndugwa set for Booma debut

Lugazi can go top of the betPawa Big League if they beat Booma at the Lugazi Stadium and Police stagger again on the road on Thursday.

The Buikwe District side snatched a 1-all draw at table-leaders Police over the weekend and maintained their two-point gap with the Cops at 32 points.

They could make good their moniker “The Leaders” if they extend their run of three consecutive wins in Lugazi and Police continue their bad away form in their away fixture to Kaaro Karungi in Ibanda. Police have won only once in the last six trips.

Coach Richard Makumbi was not satisfied with the match officials' work in their draw against Police but says there’s no time to mourn for “spilt milk”.

“We have to win every game that follows at whatever cost because every game is a final,” Makumbi said ahead of the Booma clash. “We do not even have to look at the name of the opponent because all the games carry equal points.”

Mark Twinamasiko’s Booma were among the favourites for the promotion but faltered along the way but their January signings look promising. They signed Ivan Kamooga, Angelo Seempijja and Farouq Ssenkaayi from Nec to add on former Bul and Vipers striker Karim Ndugwa.

Twinamasiko’s deputy Denis Mulangira says they’re attacking Lugazi for something.

“They’ve been doing well since his arrival but even before that had managed to get a point from us in the first round so we know their threat,” he warned but quickly added, “We believe the additions made in January like Karim Ndugwa will help us push for a win because we need to climb up.”

Third and fourth-placed Mbale Heroes and Blacks Power travel to Nwoya and Kigezi respectively.

BetPawa Big league

Thursday fixtures – 4 pm

Lugazi vs. Booma - Lugazi

Kaaro Karungi vs. Police - Ibanda

Young Elephant vs. Mbale Heroes - Nwoya

Kigezi Home Boyz vs. Blacks Power – Kabale

Kataka vs. Kyetume - Mbale

Onduparaka vs. Kiyinda Boys - Arua