FBL: Mbarara City aim to improve away form with Luweero trip

Mbarara City has been the best of the pack in the Startimes Fufa Big League after ten match days. A big result at home last week saw them beat and overthrow Kitara to assume the top spot.

They've been a very compact side at home winning five and a draw in their six home games however, the Ankole Lions have struggled to muster wins on the road.

Their head coach Sadiq Ssempijja wants the team to carey their home form on the road starting on Thursday in Luweero as they face Luweero United.

"We've been growing game by game but we need to improve our approach away and also seal points," Ssempijja said.

"The win over Kitara was a big boost but it also presents more challenges because we go into the match as table leaders and have to dig deeper," he added.

Luweero has not been on form managing only three wins in 10.

Their captain Enock Kabugo blames it on injuries that have infested the squad but knows very well that excuses don't reap points.

"We've had a lot of injuries that have affected us but that's not an excuse because it can't get us results. Everyone in the squad understands that we all have to work hard to push into the three slots and that hunger has to be shown against a team that tops the table," Kabugo said.

In the other games, Kitara host Kyetume at their Masindi fortress as third-placed Nec play Booma across the same town.

Startimes Fufa Big League

Thursday's fixtures - 4pm

Adjumani TC vs. Police, Adjumani

Luweero United vs. Mbarara City, Luweero

Soroti City vs. Ndejje University, Soroti Stadium

Kitara vs. Kyetume, Masindi

Kaaro Karungi vs. Calvary, Mbarara

Northern Gateway vs. Kataka, Lira

Booma vs. Nec, Masindi Stadium