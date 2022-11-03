FBL: Ndejje nick Kataka in seven-goal thriller

There was a dead ball specialist, a throw-in master, two red cards seven goals and different scorers at the Fufa Technical Centre as Ndejje University overcame Kataka 4-3 for their first win in this season's Startimes Fufa Big League on Thursday.

Ndejje's coach Raymond Komakech had promised to counter the Mbale side for their first win and his boys passed the test with aplomb.

Francis Odong gave Kataka the lead shortly after five minutes but Ndejje replied with the perfect answer through a stunning long-range freekick from Brian Obedi two minutes later.

Kataka mounted pressure and earned a corner im the 16th which, on second attempt, Swamadu Okur picked out David Zaake for a header to restore the win.

Ndejje retaliated 14 minutes later when Obedi weighed an inch-perfect freekick for an unmarked Derrick Otim to thump in the equaliser.

The match slipped into an ugly physical battle which led to Norman Ndyamuhaki and Lazarus Ocira being sent off in a span of five minutes from the 35th minute to leave both sides with ten.

Elia Assimwe put the Luweero university ahead for the first yime in the 66th but Latif Ssenkubuge leveled 11 minutes later but Samuel Nsubuga had other ideas when he cleverly beat Otim and goalkeeper Edward Kasibante to slip in the winner for Ndejje.

"The boys have picked up and this is our starting point now," Raymond Komakech, Ndejje University's head coach said after their victory that lifts the out of the red zone with four points. Kataka remain with four points.

In the other games, leaders Nec dropped their first points in their goalless draw against Mbarara City at their soggy Bugolobi grounds. Nec maintain the lead with 10 points.

The matches continue on Friday with Kitara and Luweero United visiting Lugazi and Jinja North in rescheduled games due to television coverage.

Startimes Fufa Big League

Results

Northern Gateway 2-1 Adjumani



Kyetume 2-1 Kaaro Karungi



Nec 0-0 Mbarara City



Kataka 3-4 Ndejje University



Calvary 1-1 Police

Friday's fixtures (Live on Fufa TV)

Lugazi vs. Kitara, Lugazi - 2pm