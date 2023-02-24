FBL: Omedi to wait longer, more trouble for Ssimbwa as Nec reclaim lead

Denis Omedi scored one as Booma overcame Luweero United 4-2 in a thriller in Masindi but missed a penalty to equal Edrisa Lubega's record 19 goals set seven years in the Startimes Fufa Big League.

Omedi has a dozen matches left to equal or set a new all-time record.

Elsewhere, Marvin Kavuma’s 79th minute strike was the difference as Nec edged a ten-man Ndejje University 1-0 at a soggy Bugolobi Coffee grounds to reclaim lead on a day that fellow contenders struggled on the road.

The early showers that continued into first half heavily disrupted the flow of the ball but the host Nec had the best chances. Shamir Kimwero rattled the woodwork with his shot shortly before kickoff.

Substitute Farouk Ssekayi had the other opportunity when he weaved through Ndejje’s defence before shooting to the side net with the keeper well beaten.

Ndejje were reduced to ten men in the 74th minute after Kipper Luwalo was cautioned for a bad tackle. Luwalo revolted angrily forcing the referee to add him the second for dissent and then the marching orders.

The hosts capitalised on their numerical advanatage to get the winner. Gideon Odong started the attack from a throw-in before picking out Kavuma in the crowded box, the keeper expertly shook off his marker before powering in.

“We had expected more goals but the weather spoilt our plans because it was still raining when we started playing with strong winds however, we thank God for the win and now [shift] focus to the next game,” Michael ‘Skills’ Lukyamuzi, the head coach Ndejje University remarked after the game.

The result lifts Nec to the top with 36 points as Mbarara City falls back to second with 35 while Kitara drops further to third and police fourth wuth 34 each.

Mbarara and Police were held to a barren draw away to Lugazi and Kataka while Kitara stumbled to 1-1 away to Jinja North United in Bugembe.

Fufa Big League

Results





Kataka 0-0 Police

Booma 4-2 Luweero United

Nec 1-0 Ndejje University

Lugazi 0-0 Mbarara City

Jinja North United 1-1 Kitara

Kyetume 3-1 Calvary