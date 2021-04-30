FBL: Promotion race heats up as Maroons turn red at half time

By Fred Mwambu More by this Author

The race for promotion in the Fufa Big League has never been easy. It is even trickier this season as the teams play as few as 14 games in both legs. 56 matches have been played so far with about 122 goals scored, 42 wins and 14 draws in the two groups. Arua Hills still stand as the only unbeaten side while Tooro United has the most wins with five.

Maroons in red

Of all teams, Maroons who gained promotion three times (2010, 2015 and 2017) in the last decade were among the hot favourites to bounce back but instead, their fortunes have dwindled leaving them with only seven points out of a possible 21 leaving them stuck in the red zone. Their coach Charles Ayiekoh has blamed rampant injuries to his squad for the bad run and some bit of luck evading his team.

“We have been affected by injuries of key players like Solomon Walusimbi, Ceasar Olega, Brian Mandela, Abraham Tusubiira, Junior Amanya and of recent, Solomon Walusimbi because it leaves us with limited options to adjust in the games. However, our table is still open though we have to work harder,” said Ayiekoh.

Dark horses living up

At half the course, Arua Hills and Tooro United lead the Elgon and Rwenzori tables respectively with 15 and 16 points. Former Upl sides Nyamityobora and Proline are keeping Coach Edward Golola’s Tooro United on their toes following closely with 14 and 13 points as the top three peel away with a five-point buffer from the Luweero in fourth.

While the Rwenzori table takes a familiar or rather expected shape in Rwenzori, the Elgon Mountain seems to have several ranges that are propping up to upset the status quo. The point difference separating the top six of the eight teams is only five!

Arua is sitting the summit with 16 but Gaddafi (13), Blacks Power and Kataka (12), Calvary (10) and Mbale Heroes on 9 are leaving no room for complacency.

“We started poorly but the team is now gaining confidence and believing that they can make it.

“There are some big-name clubs in the group and that makes it very competitive but we mind more about our own results and how we approach games because we want to play in the topflight next year,” Gaddafi’s Hassan Zungu, whose team made a comeback picking ten points in the last four games since taking over from Michael and Frank Ssebagala, said. The league returns on May 16.

