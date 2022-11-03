FBL: Shaky Ndejje hopeful ahead of visit to Kataka

Ndejje University is the only club that played in the maiden Startimes Fufa Big League season in 2009/10 that is still surviving in the national leagues.

They were promoted to the Uganda Premier League in 2017/18 and played for only one year before being relegated back at the end of the 2018/19 season.

The team has struggled to get its right footing and are already sparking doubts this season.

After three games, they have earned only one point coming against Jinja North in their opening game at home before losing consecutively to two other newcomers Lugazi and Nec respectively.

Their long-serving coach Raymond Komakech blames his squad’s on Thursday when they meet a more competent Kataka at the Fufa Technical Centre in Njeru.

“We recruited a good number of players who came from secondary schools and are still a bit inexperienced but we’ve tried putting things together and hope they settle and gel fast,” Komakech explained.

“Kataka has some experienced legs in there but I believe the boys are maturing into the league fast and will be able to counter them,” he added on today’s encounter.

Kataka has two wins from three games including their Sunday 3-1 revenge over Kyetume. Their coach Godfrey ‘Toldo’ Awachango has been hurt thrice on the last lap in the last three campaigns but wants to do early business this season.

“We’ve been failing at the end but are determined to get the points early this time to avoid an upset. We’ll have to play every game like a final,” Awachango told Daily Monitor.

In other games, table leaders Nec host Mbarara City in Bugolobi as Kitara’s Patrick Kaddu takes his red-hot form to Lugazi.

Startimes Fufa Big League

Thursday – 4pm

Lugazi vs. Kitara, Lugazi

Northern Gateway vs. Adjumani TC, Lira

Booma vs. Soroti City, Masindi

Jinja North United vs. Luweero United, Bugembe

Kyetume vs. Kaaro Karungi, Nakisunga Saza Ground

Nec vs. Mbarara City, Bugolobi Coffee Ground

Kataka vs. Ndejje University, Njeru