FBL: Ssimbwa's chance at the top as Cops cause more chaos

Sam Ssimbwa has a chance to drive Kitara back to the driving seat in the Startimes Fufa Big League when they face Booma on Friday.

Kitara finished the first round at the top but slip to a goalless draw away to Northern Gateway to allow Nec leap to the top.

The coach now has a clear opportunity to reclaim the lead after Police edged Nec 1-0 in Kavumba on Thursday. Emmanuel Mugume latched on to a failed clearance off a Bernardo Kateregga's cross to tap in the winner.

"Our strategy was to kill their wings and that paid in the first half with a goal as bonus," Angelo Lonyesi, Police's head coach explained his masterplan for the game.

The result lifts the Cops into the green spaces for the first time this season. They're currently tied on 33 points with Nec but have scored lesser goals.

Ssimbwa's chance

Kitara now have an extra motivation to carry the day today in the Kitara derby after sealing a shs50m sponsorship from Kinyara Sugar Limited earlier in the week.

Coach Ssimbwa, whose team struggled to overcome Uganda Pentecostal University in the Stanbic Uganda Cup on Wednesday, will need his strikers to be at their best.

"We're targeting the three points from the game, it being my first [League] game at home. I believe we're very ready for the task," Ssimbwa noted.



Startimes Fufa Big League

Results

Police 1-0 Nec

Luweero United 1-0 Northern Gateway

Adjumani TC 1-1 Kyetume

Soroti City 1-0 Kaaro Karungi

Ndejje University 1-1 Lugazi

Calvary 1-0 Kataka

Friday's fixture - 4pm