Feasssa Games: Defending champions Kawempe curb expectations

In Economics, opportunity cost is defined as the loss of other possibilities when one alternative is chosen.

Even with their prowess and deep roots in women’s football for the last 25 years, Kawempe Muslim SS admit it will be hard for the institution to be competitive in both the Federation of Secondary School Sports Association (Feasssa) Games that start Friday in Bukedea and the Cecafa region’s Caf Women’s Champions League qualifiers that start Saturday in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Kawempe’s school team are national and Feasssa champions while the club side are national league, Fufa Women Super League (FWSL), champions and must therefore represent the country at the regional qualifiers for the Champions League.

The dilemma, however, is that both sides almost share a core of players while the coaches Ayub Khalifa and Moses Nkata work better side by side.

“Both sides will put up a show that is for sure but we chose to prioritise the Champions League,” Khalifa said.

Split squad

That means that the school side will have to do without defenders Claire Kebirungi, Halima Kampi and Sharifah Nakirema, midfielders Agnes Nabukenya, Krusum Namutebi, Hadijah Babirye, Docus Kisakye and forwards Sumaya Nabuto, Shadia Nabirye. Others that led them to the Feasssa title last year like Samalie Nakacwa, Allen Nassazi, Hadijah Nandago, and Phiona Nabulime have since finished secondary school while Shakirah Nyinagahirwa is still out with a knee injury suffered shortly after those Games.

The decision allows starlets like Devine Kauka, Promise Kwagalakwe, Vanessa Namazzi, Monica Nannono, Ashley Nakabugo, Joan Naguye, Brenda Nankya, Babirye Fahima, Cynthia Kirenga and goalkeeper Hairah Nabbosa to showcase their talent.

However, not all of them are novices at this stage. In fact some of them were part of the Kawempe squad that represented the Cecafa region and won bronze at the May 21-24 Caf African Schools Football Championship in Zanzibar after winning the regional competition last December.

Practical solutions

“I am happy that they can keep the ball and use it positively but I still feel we do not have enough firepower upfront. That is where our opponents might have the upper hand but we will see how to handle the challenges as they come in the tournament,” Khalifa said.

He also said they had not made a decision on if he would work with Nkata in Addis or stay back with the Feasssa team but if they both have to leave, “we have many coaches that are ready to rise up to the task.”

Feasssa Games – Girls’ Football

Group A: Nyakach, St. Joseph Kitale (Kenya), GS Remera Rukoma (Rwanda), St. Noa Girls, Kawempe Muslim (Uganda)