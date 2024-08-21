Feasssa: Ssekabuza, Julian dream of historic treble

In the history of boys’ football in school games in East Africa, only St. Marys’ Kitende and Buddo SS have managed to win a domestic and regional double in the same year.

Kitende who holds the record in both the national and regional with 11 and 14 respectively, have won the double eight times while their Wakiso District rivals Buddo are the only ones with such a record after achieving it in their golden year in 2018.

Despite Kitende’s glittering record and sheer dominance at home and abroad, the Entebbe Road school has only managed that fete once in 2019 in the last eleven years.

This year’s surprise Ugandan champions St. Julian from Mukono will attempt to become only the third team but the first to do it on their debut.

Julian launched their campaign Tuesday with a 2-1 win over Tanzania’s Kalangala and their coach Felix Ssekabuza is not ruling anything out.

“If we were able to break the jinx in the nationals, nothing is impossible for us,” St. Julian’s head coach Felix Ssekabuza told this paper before their win yesterday. Simon Wanyama and Patrick Ssenkusu scored inside 18 minutes for Julian.

Ssekabuza has been a man of many firsts this year after winning the Mukono Regional final, the nationals and promoting Ntagasaze to the Fufa Big League.

The coach intends to go a record better than Buddo’s Simon Mugerwa who won the national and East Africa but failed to get the Wakiso regional title in that 2018 run.

“I’m motivated as a person and so is my team but we have no pressure. I want the players to enjoy their debut and have the feeling but with business in mind,” he added.

Julian returns to action this afternoon against APE Rugunga from Rwanda after Bukedea who clashed with Kitende, plays Kenya’s St. Joseph’s on Wednesday. Amus leads the group with six points after beating APE-Rugunga 2-1 on Tuesday.

2024 Feasssa Games – boys’ football

Results

St Julian 2-1 Kalangalala

Amus College 2-1 APE - Rugunga

Wednesday fixtures

Highway (Ke) vs. Benjamin Mkapa (Tz)

Bukedea vs. St. Joseph's (Ke)

Kalangalala (Tz) vs. Musingu High (Ke)

APE - Rugunga (Rw) vs. St Julian (Ug)