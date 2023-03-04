Fiercest rivalry comes to life

That 10 points and seven places separate cross-city archrivals SC Villa and Express in the StarTimes Premier League table is adequate to emphasize the different seasons each is experiencing.

The much anticipated battle is no longer viewed with the league title on the line but that doesn't suck away any bit of it being a potential classic.

This Sunday's action doesn't not get much bigger than record league champions SC Villa visiting seven-time winners Express at Wankulukuku this afternoon.

And yet, something is missing. Fourth placed Jogoos, with 28 points from 16 matches are here to complete a double over their nemesis Express that are reeling off an eight-match spell without a league win.

A financial meltdown is also reported at Wankulukuku and may have spiralled into the team irksome performance lately.

The Red Eagles, 11th with 18 points from as many matches, might not focus on thier frustration but set about stifling Jackson Magera's Villa to accrue pride and temporary relief.

Magera's side have excelled defensively this campaign, still play with a firm title picture but still struggle to produce goals especially in telling matches.

For James Odoch's wallowing Eagles, it may be too late to stage a title claim but taking the day may do the team morale a greater good to lift the team spirit henceforth.

Whatever happens, expect fireworks and a charged up and vociferous 12th player.

Jogoos' to lose

Buoyed by the earlier 2-0 triumph over Express in October last year at Wankulukuku, Villa can go within four points of table leaders KCCA with a rare double. A lot is a stake for the blue end.

In Charles Bbale, who scored in the reverse fixture and against Onduparaka last week, Villa have a protagonist to unsettle Express backline of Andrew Kaggwa, Issa Lumu, Derrick Ngoobi and Isma Kawawulo all afternoon.

For the hosts, forward Allan Kayiwa's shoulders will be burdened with the goal scoring task against a Kenneth Ssemakula and Gift Fred manned defence that has allowed in only 11 goals so far.



StarTimes Uganda Premier League

Sunday fixture

Express vs. SC Villa, 4pm

Express vs. SC Villa recent meetings