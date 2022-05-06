Fiery West Nile derby set

On another day, neighbours Arua Hill would be coming to Onduparaka’s rescue in any matter.

Not in their desperate bid to stay afloat in the StarTimes Uganda Premier League this campaign.

The red line was drawn in the sand in their first ever top flight league clash that ended 0-0 at the Barifa Stadium on October 22 last year.

Arua City was bustling with match day activations and the same is expected this afternoon as the two sides face off at the Ababet Green Light Stadium.

There are more thrills and turns in this nascent contest, most of the players have ever donned the Onduparaka’s green jersey and now proudly represent the Kongolo red stripes.

Viewed with envy

Arua Hill coach Livingston Mbabazi once prowled the Caterpillars dugout out and his knack to drive the current employers to fifth on the log with 46 points from 27 matches in their maiden season must be viewed with envy.

George Lutalo’s Onduparaka have raked in 34 points from 27 matches and anything bar the loss will confirm their safety.

“This is a game that West Nile has been desiring for years with two teams from the same city meeting in the top flight league.

“It has been given to us and we have to give it to West Nile (region),” Onduparaka skipper Muhammad Shaban revealed.

At 15 goals, he is two goals shy of Vipers’ Caesar Manzoki in the hotly contested top scorers’ race and he will be itching to continue banging them in.

Bbosa magic

Desperate times call for desperate measures. All had started well for new entrants Gaddafi until they pressed the panic button by sacking coach Peter Onen.

His temporary replacement Mubarak Wamboka and Hassan Zungu have flattered to deceive since.

They have fallen on hard times and sit a place above the red zone with 28 points from 27 matches.

Morale boaster

With reports linking former Express coach Wasswa Bbosa to the role next season, if they stay up, he has almost confirmed them by flirting with the team with tips and pep talks.

“My plan with them is to take over next season but some players feared for their jobs and got demoralised when they heard rumours that I was to bring my own. I had to talk to them so that they would concentrate,” Bbosa told Daily Monitor.

They face already relegated Tooro United at the Gaddafi Arena-Jinja in what has been billed as a must win tie for the soldiers.

STARTIMES UGANDA PREMIER LEAGUE

Today fixture - 4pm

Onduparaka vs. Arua Hill, GreenLight Stadium, Arua