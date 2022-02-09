FIFA backs semi-automated offside system to boost VAR

The data-driven, limb-tracking technology relies on a series of dedicated cameras and broadcast cameras. PHOTO/AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Despite the ever-growing influence of technology, FIFA insisted the match officials will always make the final call.

FIFA hopes the rolling out of its semi-automated offside technology being trialled at the Club World Cup will not only speed up decision-making but offer increased clarity for football supporters.

