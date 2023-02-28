Fifa Best: Okwi, Micho differ on Mbappe, Regragui

French star Kylian Mbappe did not fit among Uganda Cranes head coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic’s best three players in the world last year.

Mbappe came second as Argentina’s hero Lionel Messi was crowned the best player on the planet at the glamourous The Best FIFA Football Awards 2022 ceremony, held in Paris on Monday.

Messi, who won the World Cup with Argentina in December, garnered the biggest number of votes to beat Mbappe and his fellow Frenchman Karim Benzema by a mile. Head coaches and captains of the various national teams, media and fans voted.

Micho voted for Messi, Benzema and Senegalese star Sadio Mane. Cranes skipper Emmanuel Okwi concurred with his coach on Messi and Mane but had Mbappe as his second choice.

The pair agreed on their best three coaches Walid Regragui (Morocco), Carlo Ancelotti (Real Madrid) and Lionel Scaloni who won the World Cup for Argentina with Okwi choosing this particular order as Micho gave the Moroccan his third vote. Scaloni was named the best.

Crested Cranes’ captain Ruth Aturo and her coach George Lutalo were spot-on with Alexia Putellas as their best but the latter’s choice of his equivalent Sarina Wiegman contributed to the winner. Wiegman led England to their maiden Uefa European Women's Football Championship last year.

Best Fifa Awards

Men’s player of the year: Lionel Messi

Women’s player of the year: Alexia Putellas

Men’s coach of the year: Lionel Scaloni

Women’s coach of the year: Sarina Wiegman

Men's Goalkeeper of the Year: Emiliano Martínez

Women's Goalkeeper of the Year: Mary Earps

Best goal: Marcin Oleksy (Poland/Warta Poznań)

Fan Award: Argentinian Fans

Fair Play Award: Luka Lochoshvili





Uganda’s vote;

Men’s player of the year

Okwi: Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé, Sadio Mané

Micho: Lionel Messi, Karim Benzema, Sadio Mané

Mayamba (Media): Lionel Messi, Sadio Mané, Karim Benzema

Women’s player of the year

Aturo: Alexia Putellas, Alex Morgan, Aitana Bonmatí

Lutalo: Alexia Putellas, Beth Mead, Ada Hegerberg

Namanya (Media): Beth Mead, Alexia Putellas, Alex Morgan

Men’s coach of the year

Okwi: Walid Regragui Carlo Ancelotti Lionel Scaloni

Micho: Carlo Ancelotti Lionel Scaloni Walid Regragui

Mayamba (Media): Walid Regragui Lionel Scaloni Carlo Ancelotti

Women’s coach of the year

Aturo: Emma Hayes Sonia Bompastor Sarina Wiegman

Lutalo: Sarina Wiegman Sonia Bompastor Emma Hayes

Namanya (Media): Sarina Wiegman Emma Hayes Pia Sundhage

Men’s goalkeeper of the year

Okwi: Yassine Bounou Emiliano Martínez Thibaut Courtois

Micho: Emiliano Martínez Thibaut Courtois Yassine Bounou

Mayamba (Media): Thibaut Courtois Yassine Bounou Emiliano Martínez

Women’s goalkeeper of the year

Aturo: Ann-Katrin Berger Alyssa Naeher Christiane Endler

Lutalo: Mary Earps Christiane Endler Ann-Katrin Berger

Namanya (Media): Sandra Paños García-Villamil Mary Earps Alyssa Naeher