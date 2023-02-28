Fifa Best: Okwi, Micho differ on Mbappe, Regragui
What you need to know:
The pair concured on their best three coaches Walid Regragui (Morocco), Carlo Ancelotti (Real Madrid) and Lionel Scaloni who won the World Cup for Argentina with Okwi choosing this particular order as Micho gave the Moroccan his third vote. Scaloni was named the best.
French star Kylian Mbappe did not fit among Uganda Cranes head coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic’s best three players in the world last year.
Mbappe came second as Argentina’s hero Lionel Messi was crowned the best player on the planet at the glamourous The Best FIFA Football Awards 2022 ceremony, held in Paris on Monday.
Messi, who won the World Cup with Argentina in December, garnered the biggest number of votes to beat Mbappe and his fellow Frenchman Karim Benzema by a mile. Head coaches and captains of the various national teams, media and fans voted.
Micho voted for Messi, Benzema and Senegalese star Sadio Mane. Cranes skipper Emmanuel Okwi concurred with his coach on Messi and Mane but had Mbappe as his second choice.
The pair agreed on their best three coaches Walid Regragui (Morocco), Carlo Ancelotti (Real Madrid) and Lionel Scaloni who won the World Cup for Argentina with Okwi choosing this particular order as Micho gave the Moroccan his third vote. Scaloni was named the best.
Crested Cranes’ captain Ruth Aturo and her coach George Lutalo were spot-on with Alexia Putellas as their best but the latter’s choice of his equivalent Sarina Wiegman contributed to the winner. Wiegman led England to their maiden Uefa European Women's Football Championship last year.
Best Fifa Awards
Men’s player of the year: Lionel Messi
Women’s player of the year: Alexia Putellas
Men’s coach of the year: Lionel Scaloni
Women’s coach of the year: Sarina Wiegman
Men's Goalkeeper of the Year: Emiliano Martínez
Women's Goalkeeper of the Year: Mary Earps
Best goal: Marcin Oleksy (Poland/Warta Poznań)
Fan Award: Argentinian Fans
Fair Play Award: Luka Lochoshvili
Uganda’s vote;
Men’s player of the year
Okwi: Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé, Sadio Mané
Micho: Lionel Messi, Karim Benzema, Sadio Mané
Mayamba (Media): Lionel Messi, Sadio Mané, Karim Benzema
Women’s player of the year
Aturo: Alexia Putellas, Alex Morgan, Aitana Bonmatí
Lutalo: Alexia Putellas, Beth Mead, Ada Hegerberg
Namanya (Media): Beth Mead, Alexia Putellas, Alex Morgan
Men’s coach of the year
Okwi: Walid Regragui Carlo Ancelotti Lionel Scaloni
Micho: Carlo Ancelotti Lionel Scaloni Walid Regragui
Mayamba (Media): Walid Regragui Lionel Scaloni Carlo Ancelotti
Women’s coach of the year
Aturo: Emma Hayes Sonia Bompastor Sarina Wiegman
Lutalo: Sarina Wiegman Sonia Bompastor Emma Hayes
Namanya (Media): Sarina Wiegman Emma Hayes Pia Sundhage
Men’s goalkeeper of the year
Okwi: Yassine Bounou Emiliano Martínez Thibaut Courtois
Micho: Emiliano Martínez Thibaut Courtois Yassine Bounou
Mayamba (Media): Thibaut Courtois Yassine Bounou Emiliano Martínez
Women’s goalkeeper of the year
Aturo: Ann-Katrin Berger Alyssa Naeher Christiane Endler
Lutalo: Mary Earps Christiane Endler Ann-Katrin Berger
Namanya (Media): Sandra Paños García-Villamil Mary Earps Alyssa Naeher