Fifa U-17 W. Cup: What Uganda face in Group K

Wednesday, November 5, 8.45pm Ugandan time — mark the date.

That is when Uganda’s U-17 national team, the Cubs, will go down in the country's history as the first football team ever to play at a Fifa World Cup — at any level.

The Cubs will open their campaign in Qatar against Canada on November 5, follow that with Chile three days later, before wrapping their group stage action in a confrontation with France — champions in 2001.

With the fixtures set, the stage is ready — but what exactly is Uganda up against?

Let’s take a closer look at each Group K team, the coaches leading them, and the key players who could make a difference in Qatar.

France

How they qualified: Uefa Under-17 European Championship runners-up

Previous participations: 8

Best U-17 World Cup result: Winners (2001)

Coach: Lionel Rouxel

Player to watch: Abdoulaye Camara

Camara captained France to the U-17 Euro runners-up spot in June. “He's an influential player in a team, both on and off the pitch," coach Lionel Rouxel told Fifa.com.

"For a 17-year-old, his athleticism is really impressive. Plus, he's always in a good mood."

A Montpellier academy product, who is now with Udinese in Italy, Camara idolises France World Cup winner Paul Pogba.

Chile

How they qualified: South American U-17 Championship fourth place

Previous participations: 5

Best U-17 World Cup result: Third (1993)

Coach: Sebastian Miranda

Player to watch: Zidane Yanez

Named after French legend Zinedine Zidane, Yanez made his mark by scoring in Chile’s 3-2 victory over Argentina at the South American U-17 Championship.

Based in the United States with New York City, the young attacker has already begun to attract attention for his pace and finishing.

Canada

How they qualified: Concacaf U-17 World Cup qualifying group winners

Previous participations: 8

Best U-17 World Cup result: Group stage

Coach: Mike Vitulano

Player to watch: Shola Jimoh

A fast and tricky left-footed winger, Jimoh offers Canada dynamism, unpredictability and end product.

His potential was recognised last November with a call-up to a senior national team training camp under Jesse Marsch.

Born to Nigerian parents, Jimoh’s football hero is Super Eagles playmaker Jay-Jay Okocha.

Uganda

How they qualified: Won Caf U-17 World Cup play-off

Previous participations: 0

Best U-17 World Cup result: N/A

Coach: Brian Ssenyondo

Player to watch: James Bogere

Bogere etched his name in Ugandan football history with a brace in the nation’s 2-1 victory over The Gambia in the Caf U-17 World Cup play-off.

The goals showcased his clinical finishing — a volley followed by a curling strike — and signalled that Uganda’s strike force could make waves in Group K.

2025 Fifa U-17 World Cup

Host: Qatar

Dates: November 3–27, 2025

Teams: 48

Groups: 12 (four teams each)

Advancement: Top two + 8 best third-placed sides reach Round of 32

Venues: Aspire Zone Competition Complex (group & knockout stages), Khalifa International Stadium (final)

Format: Straight to penalties if knockout matches end level after 90 minutes

Uganda’s Group: Group K — with France, Chile & Canada

Uganda’s fixtures

vs Canada – November 5

vs Chile – November 8

vs France – November 11

Previous champions

1985: Nigeria

1987: Soviet Union

1989: Saudi Arabia

1991: Ghana

1993: Nigeria

1995: Ghana

1997: Brazil

1999: Brazil

2001: France

2003: Brazil

2005: Mexico

2007: Nigeria

2009: Switzerland

2011: Mexico

2013: Nigeria

2015: Nigeria

2017: England

2019: Brazil