Fifa U-17 W. Cup: What Uganda face in Group K
What you need to know:
Uganda Cubs make history this November, debuting at the Fifa U-17 World Cup in Qatar. Below is a guide to the Group K teams — France, Chile, Canada — and the players who could shape Uganda’s campaign.
Wednesday, November 5, 8.45pm Ugandan time — mark the date.
That is when Uganda’s U-17 national team, the Cubs, will go down in the country's history as the first football team ever to play at a Fifa World Cup — at any level.
The Cubs will open their campaign in Qatar against Canada on November 5, follow that with Chile three days later, before wrapping their group stage action in a confrontation with France — champions in 2001.
With the fixtures set, the stage is ready — but what exactly is Uganda up against?
Let’s take a closer look at each Group K team, the coaches leading them, and the key players who could make a difference in Qatar.
France
How they qualified: Uefa Under-17 European Championship runners-up
Previous participations: 8
Best U-17 World Cup result: Winners (2001)
Coach: Lionel Rouxel
Player to watch: Abdoulaye Camara
Camara captained France to the U-17 Euro runners-up spot in June. “He's an influential player in a team, both on and off the pitch," coach Lionel Rouxel told Fifa.com.
"For a 17-year-old, his athleticism is really impressive. Plus, he's always in a good mood."
A Montpellier academy product, who is now with Udinese in Italy, Camara idolises France World Cup winner Paul Pogba.
Chile
How they qualified: South American U-17 Championship fourth place
Previous participations: 5
Best U-17 World Cup result: Third (1993)
Coach: Sebastian Miranda
Player to watch: Zidane Yanez
Named after French legend Zinedine Zidane, Yanez made his mark by scoring in Chile’s 3-2 victory over Argentina at the South American U-17 Championship.
Based in the United States with New York City, the young attacker has already begun to attract attention for his pace and finishing.
Canada
How they qualified: Concacaf U-17 World Cup qualifying group winners
Previous participations: 8
Best U-17 World Cup result: Group stage
Coach: Mike Vitulano
Player to watch: Shola Jimoh
A fast and tricky left-footed winger, Jimoh offers Canada dynamism, unpredictability and end product.
His potential was recognised last November with a call-up to a senior national team training camp under Jesse Marsch.
Born to Nigerian parents, Jimoh’s football hero is Super Eagles playmaker Jay-Jay Okocha.
Uganda
How they qualified: Won Caf U-17 World Cup play-off
Previous participations: 0
Best U-17 World Cup result: N/A
Coach: Brian Ssenyondo
Player to watch: James Bogere
Bogere etched his name in Ugandan football history with a brace in the nation’s 2-1 victory over The Gambia in the Caf U-17 World Cup play-off.
The goals showcased his clinical finishing — a volley followed by a curling strike — and signalled that Uganda’s strike force could make waves in Group K.
2025 Fifa U-17 World Cup
Host: Qatar
Dates: November 3–27, 2025
Teams: 48
Groups: 12 (four teams each)
Advancement: Top two + 8 best third-placed sides reach Round of 32
Venues: Aspire Zone Competition Complex (group & knockout stages), Khalifa International Stadium (final)
Format: Straight to penalties if knockout matches end level after 90 minutes
Uganda’s Group: Group K — with France, Chile & Canada
Uganda’s fixtures
vs Canada – November 5
vs Chile – November 8
vs France – November 11
Previous champions
1985: Nigeria
1987: Soviet Union
1989: Saudi Arabia
1991: Ghana
1993: Nigeria
1995: Ghana
1997: Brazil
1999: Brazil
2001: France
2003: Brazil
2005: Mexico
2007: Nigeria
2009: Switzerland
2011: Mexico
2013: Nigeria
2015: Nigeria
2017: England
2019: Brazil
2023: Germany