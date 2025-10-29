Hello

Your subscription is almost coming to an end. Don’t miss out on the great content on Nation.Africa

Ready to continue your informative journey with us?

Hello

Your premium access has ended, but the best of Nation.Africa is still within reach. Renew now to unlock exclusive stories and in-depth features.

Reclaim your full access. Click below to renew.

Subscribe for a month to get full access

Fifa U-17 W. Cup: What Uganda face in Group K

Cubs are relishing the opportunity on the biggest stage. 

By  Andrew Mwanguhya

What you need to know:

Uganda Cubs make history this November, debuting at the Fifa U-17 World Cup in Qatar. Below is a guide to the Group K teams — France, Chile, Canada — and the players who could shape Uganda’s campaign.

Wednesday, November 5, 8.45pm Ugandan time — mark the date. 

That is when Uganda’s U-17 national team, the Cubs, will go down in the country's history as the first football team ever to play at a Fifa World Cup — at any level.  

The Cubs will open their campaign in Qatar against Canada on November 5, follow that with Chile three days later, before wrapping their group stage action in a confrontation with France — champions in 2001.

Related

With the fixtures set, the stage is ready — but what exactly is Uganda up against? 

Let’s take a closer look at each Group K team, the coaches leading them, and the key players who could make a difference in Qatar.

France

How they qualified: Uefa Under-17 European Championship runners-up

Previous participations: 8

Best U-17 World Cup result: Winners (2001)

Coach: Lionel Rouxel

Player to watch: Abdoulaye Camara

Camara captained France to the U-17 Euro runners-up spot in June. “He's an influential player in a team, both on and off the pitch," coach Lionel Rouxel told Fifa.com. 

"For a 17-year-old, his athleticism is really impressive. Plus, he's always in a good mood." 

A Montpellier academy product, who is now with Udinese in Italy, Camara idolises France World Cup winner Paul Pogba.

Chile

How they qualified: South American U-17 Championship fourth place

Previous participations: 5

Best U-17 World Cup result: Third (1993)

Coach: Sebastian Miranda

Player to watch: Zidane Yanez

Named after French legend Zinedine Zidane, Yanez made his mark by scoring in Chile’s 3-2 victory over Argentina at the South American U-17 Championship. 

Based in the United States with New York City, the young attacker has already begun to attract attention for his pace and finishing.

Canada

How they qualified: Concacaf U-17 World Cup qualifying group winners

Previous participations: 8

Best U-17 World Cup result: Group stage 

Coach: Mike Vitulano

Player to watch: Shola Jimoh

A fast and tricky left-footed winger, Jimoh offers Canada dynamism, unpredictability and end product. 

His potential was recognised last November with a call-up to a senior national team training camp under Jesse Marsch. 

Born to Nigerian parents, Jimoh’s football hero is Super Eagles playmaker Jay-Jay Okocha.

Uganda

How they qualified: Won Caf U-17 World Cup play-off

Previous participations: 0

Best U-17 World Cup result: N/A

Coach: Brian Ssenyondo

Player to watch: James Bogere

Bogere etched his name in Ugandan football history with a brace in the nation’s 2-1 victory over The Gambia in the Caf U-17 World Cup play-off. 

The goals showcased his clinical finishing — a volley followed by a curling strike — and signalled that Uganda’s strike force could make waves in Group K.

2025 Fifa U-17 World Cup

Host: Qatar

Dates: November 3–27, 2025

Teams: 48

Groups: 12 (four teams each)

Advancement: Top two + 8 best third-placed sides reach Round of 32

Venues: Aspire Zone Competition Complex (group & knockout stages), Khalifa International Stadium (final)

Format: Straight to penalties if knockout matches end level after 90 minutes

Uganda’s Group: Group K — with France, Chile & Canada

Uganda’s fixtures

vs Canada – November 5

vs Chile – November 8

vs France – November 11

Previous champions

1985: Nigeria

1987: Soviet Union

1989: Saudi Arabia

1991: Ghana

1993: Nigeria

1995: Ghana

1997: Brazil

1999: Brazil

2001: France

2003: Brazil

2005: Mexico

2007: Nigeria

2009: Switzerland

2011: Mexico

2013: Nigeria

2015: Nigeria

2017: England

2019: Brazil

2023: Germany

In the headlines