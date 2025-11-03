Fifa U-17 World Cup: Why fans should be excited

Uganda’s football is on the verge of a historic moment as the Cubs, the national U17 team, prepare to take on the world at the Fifa U-17 World Cup Qatar 2025. Fans have every reason to be excited: this tournament is not only a platform for Uganda’s brightest young talents but also a chance to make history.

As the Cubs start their adventure, all eyes will be on James Bogere, the boy who scored a brace during the U-17 World Cup play-off against the Gambia, securing Uganda’s first-ever qualification for a Fifa World Cup at any age level.

Dubbed “Mr. Dribble,” Bogere impressed at the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, recording the most successful dribbles and leaving fans and scouts talking. His talents were recognised early when he was named in the provisional senior Uganda Cranes squad in January ahead of the Chan 2024 tournament, a rare achievement for a player of his age.

Brainy Brian

Leading the team is head coach Brian Ssenyondo, whose journey has been as fascinating as the one he now navigates with the Cubs. Ssenyondo first made a name for himself with Masaka-based Synergy FC, but most Ugandan fans came to understand him on that fateful day in 2018 when Synergy lost 9-0 to KCCA in the second-leg semifinal of the 44th Uganda Cup at Lugogo.

Despite the heavy defeat, he earned plaudits from then-KCCA coach Mike Mutebi for the beautiful, attacking football his team played—a philosophy that now underpins the Cubs’ style of play.

Packed with talent

Uganda faces the obvious first hurdle of getting out of the group, but the Cubs have shown a habit of punching above their weight in recent years.

Defender Jovan “Kazungu” Mukisa of Jinja Comprehensive, now playing for NEC Junior Team, is widely regarded as one for the future. Versatile Hamza Sengooba of Blessed Sacrament Kimaanya can operate both in defense and midfield, offering tactical flexibility. Steven James Oyirwoth, only 16, has already earned a place in KCCA’s senior team, proving that age is no barrier for his skill and composure on the pitch.

17-year-old defender Elvis Torach, also a student of Blessed Sacrament Kimaanya, described the World Cup as a big opportunity.

“It will be a great challenge to meet big teams from Europe. We will work very hard so that we can make the most of this chance. My goal is to work hard and be scouted,” he said.

Midfielder Brian Jjara has already caught the eye of KCCA fans, earning the Fans Player of the Match award in May during a Stanbic Uganda Cup clash against Police. Many view him as a holding midfielder knocking on the door of the Uganda Cranes.

Abubakali Walusimbi, league champion with Vipers, has also made a name for himself with a man-of-the-match accolade in the Premier League, demonstrating both composure and experience beyond his years.

The most crafty and intelligent player in the Cubs’ setup is midfielder Isima Magala, who emphasises teamwork as the foundation of success.

Reflecting on his debut at the Afcon U17 Cecafa zonal qualifiers, Magala said, “As a team, to play well, you have to be close and interact together, share the same winning mentality. The teamwork is good. Everyone is welcoming.”

John Asiimwe of Express FC, a student of Bukedea Comprehensive, brings valuable league experience, having played 15 league games in his debut season and now entering his second.

Richard Okello, commonly known as Swengere, is a fleet-footed forward who has impressed in both the FUFA Juniors League and the USSSA Boys finals. His pace, agility, and goal-scoring instincts promise excitement for fans.

Simon Wanyama, who won the national championship with St Julian SS in 2024 at just 14 years old as top scorer, now lines up alongside Arafat Nkoola, a Rays of Grace Academy graduate who has shone at Vipers and KCCA and Enock Bagenda, part of the golden team from Royal Giants SS Mityana.

Pride, global exposure

The Fifa U-17 World Cup is not just about individual stars—it’s a stage for national pride. Football in Uganda unites communities, and the Cubs’ journey is a story that will inspire millions. Playing against the world’s best gives these young athletes invaluable experience, raising the standard of youth football and shining a spotlight on Uganda’s footballing potential.

Coach Ssenyondo remains focused on instilling confidence and a winning mentality in the squad.

“This is a historic moment for Ugandan football. The Cubs are ready to compete and make their mark,” he said.

