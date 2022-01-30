Final four calling

North Africa has three teams of the eight which made the quarterfinals of the 33rd Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Cameroon.

But one of Egypt or Morocco will go home when the two sides meet in the third last eight fixture at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium in the capital Yaoundé.

It is a repeat of the 2017 quarterfinal which the Egyptians won 1-0 at the death, thanks to Mahmoud ‘Kahraba’ Soliman in Port-Gentil, Gabon on January 29, 2017.

Egypt would go all the way to the final but they lost 2-1 to Cameroon in Libreville. During the 2019 edition, the hosts Egypt as well as Morocco were shockingly dumped out at the last 16 stage. They now meet in Yaounde tonight with huge desires to end the Afcon title drought.

The Atlas Lions of Morocco haven’t tasted glory since winning it in 1976. Yet record seven-time winners Egypt last won the crown in 2010. With bigwigs like Ghana, Algeria, Nigeria and Ivory Coast departed, the two sides are expectant.

And after Egypt defeated Ivory Coast 5-4 via penalties, this now could be Liverpool star Mohamed Salah’s biggest chance to snap up the title.

“Of course I want to win something with the national team,” he said. “This trophy for me would be completely different, would be the closest to my heart.”

He was part of the 2017 side that lost the final. “We were close before to win this African Cup, we gave it everything but we were not lucky to win it.”

“But it’s okay, now we are here in the new one. We have to fight for it, we have to give everything to win it and I’m sure the players have the same feeling,” he added.

Egypt scraped through the group stages but coach Carlos Queiroz’s side seems to be finding its groove when it matters most.

He deployed three central midfielders against the Ivorians and could still bring back Mohamed Elneny, Amr El Solia and Hamdy Fathy to battle Morocco’s Selim Amallah and Sofyan Amrabat.

Morocco is littered with talent and it showed when PSG right-back Achraf Hakimi curled a free-kick to decimate Malawi in the previous round.

Coach Vahid Halilhodžić will demand more from Sofiane Boufal, Youssef En-Nesyri and Ayoub El Kaabi up front.

So as much as Salah desires the Afcon gong, his Liverpool teammate Sadio Mane of Senegal wants it too. Mane was on the losing end in the 2019 final but he now has another chance when they face minnows Equatorial Guinea.