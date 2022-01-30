Final four calling

Left: Mohamed Elneny’s Egypt have struggled to bury their chances so far. Right: Sofyan Amrabat’s Morocco need to defy history, having progressed beyond the quarter finals in just one of their last 11 Afcon appearances.  Photos/AFP 

Search for glory. Premier League trio of Manchester City’s Riyad Mahrez and Liverpool duo Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah were the big faces to watch at the start of Afcon in Cameroon. With Mahrez’s Algeria already out, Mane and Salah still have their sides in the mix and wins tonight for Senegal and Egypt respectively will put each player 180 minutes away from continental glory.

North Africa has three teams of the eight which made the quarterfinals of the 33rd Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Cameroon.
But one of Egypt or Morocco will go home when the two sides meet in the third last eight fixture at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium in the capital Yaoundé.
It is a repeat of the 2017 quarterfinal which the Egyptians won 1-0 at the death, thanks to Mahmoud ‘Kahraba’ Soliman in Port-Gentil, Gabon on January 29, 2017.

