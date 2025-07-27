Final pricing for Chan confirmed

With President Yoweri Museveni officially launching the tournament at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds last Friday, Chan 2024 is officially underway in Uganda.

Tickets are now on sale, Uganda Cranes have returned from a preparatory tournament in Tanzania, and Group C teams are arriving in Kampala.

After weeks of near silence and no branding, official tournament visuals were finally unveiled at Kololo, where government leaders, Caf and Fufa officials, and Ugandan sports icons gathered to mark Uganda's readiness to co-host this historic competition due August 2-30, 2025 in Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania.

“We had some challenges beyond our reach,” Mark Namanya, Chan/Afcon PR & Communications Manager, told Daily Monitor after the Kololo event, “but Caf has resolved them, and before the first ball is kicked in Tanzania on August 2, in Kenya the same weekend, and in Uganda on August 4, we’ll be ready.”

More than a game

Flanked by the First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports Janet, President Museveni emphasised the deeper value of hosting Chan 2024.

“Sports is good for stamina and teaches persistence and character. Sports is all about teamwork. You learn how to coordinate with others,” said the President.

“We have teamed up not just for football, but to remind ourselves and the world that East Africa is united in purpose. Chan is a symbol of that brotherhood.

Infrastructural legacy

“When Chogm came to Uganda, we worked on roads and other facilities. I’m very happy about Chan. It has motivated us to take action. Chan is going to showcase Uganda to the outside world, and more foreigners will come to know that the country is a very good destination”

Since Caf granted Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda rights to co-host the 2027 Afcon finals under the Pamoja Bid — with Chan 2024 coming as a spill-off effect — East African governments have revamped their existing stadiums and put up new ones.

In Uganda, Mandela National Stadium Namboole has a new look, with Hoima Stadium nearing completion and Akii Bua in Lira also under construction. The latter two will join Namboole — match venue for Chan 2024 — for Afcon 2027.

Fufa Kadiba, Kyambogo University Ground and Mutesa II Stadium Wankulukuku and Kisu have also been either built or revamped and will serve as training grounds for Chan 2024.

“These developments will enable the government to leave lasting assets for future use. We thank the President for his dedication and vision in supporting the Pamoja bid,” said First Lady Janet Museveni at Kololo.

Making sense of ticket prices

Still in the same weekend, match tickets finally went on sale, with the ordinary pass going for Shs10,000 in Uganda, KShs200 (about Shs5,400) in Kenya and TSh 2,000 (about Shs3,000) in Tanzania.

From the above and through the three tiers of Regular, VIP and VVIP, Tanzania has the cheapest rates, followed by Kenya and then Uganda.

However, despite Uganda’s tickets being higher, they are still affordable for continental matches and a tournament of this magnitude.

To put into context, tickets for the June 2024 World Cup qualifier between Uganda and Algeria were Shs40,000 for Ordinary, then Shs25,000 against Congo and South Sudan, and Shs30,000 versus South Africa.

Shs10,000 for two matches

Namanya, the Chan/Afcon Communications man, breaks it down further.

“The Shs10,000 for ordinary, Shs30,000 VIP and Shs50,000 VVIP grants you access to two matches per matchday,” he explained.

“Look at it this way: on Monday, August 4, and for just Shs10,000 — you will watch the first match at 5pm between Niger vs Guinea, and Uganda against Algeria at 8pm. That’s Shs5,000 per match. That’s a steal for a match this huge. That’s true for all other matchdays.

“We want as many fans as possible to come to Namboole and enjoy this tournament. It’s a once-in-a-generation opportunity for us as a country.”

However, one may still wonder why the three countries — who all previously submitted their pricing suggestions to Caf within the legroom of the continental soccer governing body's recommended $1–$3 tier system — have different ticket pricing.

This has neither been satisfactorily explained by Caf nor Uganda’s LOC. It could perhaps be explained by the difference in currency value of the three countries.

But again, Tanzania still looks too neat for the other two, with Uganda’s fares needing a little more explaining.

Could it be because Tanzania has got a bigger shot in the arm as reward for their extra readiness?

Let’s break it down. Kenya and Uganda will each host only five countries — including themselves — in one pool each during the group stage.

On the other hand, Tanzania — together with its island territory of Zanzibar — will entertain a massive nine countries and two groups, which economically has them with a bigger advantage.

With that — you could argue — they can leverage on the numbers game more than Kenya and Uganda and charge lowest. But in all, and given the magnitude of the historic tournament the three countries are hosting, the charges are far from alarming.

Confirmed Chan 2024 Ticket Prices (Converted to UGX)

UGANDA (Matches at Mandela National Stadium, Kampala)

Regular (Ordinary): UGX 10,000

VIP: UGX 30,000

VVIP: UGX 50,000

KENYA (Kasarani & Nyayo Stadiums – in UGX)

Regular: KSh 200 (UGX 5,400)

VIP: KSh 500 (UGX 13,500)

VVIP: KSh 1,000 (UGX 27,000) - Although only Tiers 1 and 2 are listed on the official booking site https://chan.mookh.com/

TANZANIA (Dar es Salaam & Zanzibar – in UGX)

Regular: TSh 2,000 (UGX 3,000)

VIP: TSh 5,000 (UGX 7,500)

VVIP: TSh 10,000 UGX 15,000