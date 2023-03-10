Final straw for Bianchi: "Even if you bring Mourinho..."

Beto Bianchi's fate at Vipers was almost sealed even before the kickoff whistle in Tuesday 1-0 loss to Simba in Dar es Salaam.

Reliable sources have intimated to this paper about a fierce pre-match outburst with his bosses at the team hotel that put paid to Bianchi's frosty and short-lived Vipers stay.

Minutes to the determinant Caf Champions League encounter with the Tanzanians, Vipers officials led by club president Lawrence Mulindwa were reportedly concerned by Bianchi's first XI that looked blunt with winger Ibrahim Orit as the lead forward at the time when goals remained scanty.

Their proposal to include an extra striker to partner with Yunus Sentamu was met with a resolute "NO SIR" from the Brazilian-Spanish coach.

"I'm not changing my starting team even if you bring in Jose Mourinho (Roma and Portuguese eccentric coach nicknamed the Special One)," Bianchi reportedly told off the dumbfounded officials.

He seemed ready for the consequences as he marched straight away to the pressroom after the club's third loss, poured his heart on what is wrong with the team before promising to rectify the goal scoring malaise.

His last ditch efforts to throw on forwards Abubakar Lawal, Najib Yiga, and Martin Kizza for inept Sentamu, Abdul Lumala and Orit yielded no fruit.

Bianchi was reportedly not on talking terms with his bosses by the time the team returned on Wednesday and this was followed by the club's website announcing his axing yesterday.

58 days of hell

The writing was on the wall that Bianchi and his deputy cum translator Roberto Martinez were going to walk on thin ice at Vipers.

They joined the Venoms on January 10 this year and were supposed to parade a formidable, sparkling and attacking team a month later to compete in the Caf Champions League group stage, StarTimes Uganda Premier League and the Stanbic Uganda Cup. His seven-match return had no normal time win over Jinja North (won on penalties), Bujumbura (won on penalties), Wakiso Giants, Raja Casablanca, Horoya, Simba (lost twice).

After every match, Vipers seemed to improve but the 630-minute goal dearth brought them to their knees.

That was exacerbated by a language barrier between Spanish speaking Bianchi and the players.

"The little English he spoke to players were mainly insults and many players deemed him to be too harsh," the source revealed.

The dressing room, already torn between foreign and local players divide, was a time bomb itself waiting to burst.

Win or leave - Mulindwa

Mulindwa was straight faced while unveiling the 56-year-old coach at a compacted Kitende pressroom - not hiding his penchant for the axe.

"As a club, life had to continue when Roberto Oliveira left (to join Simba in December). We believe in free mobility of labour for players and coaches just as we allow free entry.

"We needed a coach who is proactive, self motivated, professional in all aspects and ready to push Vipers at the next level - the continental level," he told emphasized as he handed Bianchi a two-year contract.

Bianchi agreed to Vipers'demands of retaining the league title and making it out of the Caf Champions League group stage.

"We needed a coach ready to build the team and compete, retain league and push in Caf Champions League. We are there not to participate but to move to the quarters.

That said, We want a coach to give us joy with attractive football, have a coaching style and philosophy and also build a winning mentality in the players," Mulindwa asserted.

Interestingly, Mulindwa has hired and fired foreign coaches Ambrose Chikuma,Miguel Da Costa, Micheal Ouma, Javier Martinez , Oliveira and now Bianchi without any ever running down their contract.

Mulindwa spared a swipe at local coaches, stating they can no longer match 'Vipers level' which partly points to Bianchi's successor.

Hefty compensation

Bianchi's predecessor Oliveira reportedly earned $9000(Shs33m) monthly at Vipers that he shared with his erstwhile deputy Marcelo Cardoso.

Oliveira, now reportedly earning more at Simba, would bag $6000(Shs22m) and his compatriot take the balance.

Given his rich resume that include stints at Ciudad de Murcia B, Atlético Ciudad, Zamora,Lorca Deportiva, Batavia Union, Pro Duta, Kazma, Interclube, Petro du Luanda and Angola, Bianchi reportedly earned the same per month.

That implies he was scheduled to earn about $108,000 (Shs396m) in his two-year contract and would spell his possible compensation now that he was sack after just 58 days.

Bianchi's seven matches in charge

Jinja North 0-0 Vipers (won on penalties)

Bujumbura 0-0 Vipers (won on penalties)

Vipers 0-0 Wakiso Giants

Raja Casablanca 5-0 Vipers

Vipers 0-0 Horoya

Vipers 0-1 Simba

Simba 1-0 Vipers

Foreign coaches at Vipers