Finishing touches to fine paint job by Vipers

It is now a case of when, not if the champagne corks will pop at Kitende, as Vipers edge ever closer to clinching their seventh StarTimes Uganda Premier League title.

With the Venoms thumping already relegated Mbale Heroes 6-0 on Wednesday to stretch their lead to 65 points from 27 matches, the stars appear to be aligning perfectly for John 'Ayala' Luyinda’s side.

Their closest pursuers, Nec, could only manage a laboured 1-1 home draw against third-placed Bul, leaving them seven points adrift and gasping for hope.

Victory for Vipers today against Bul at the Fufa Technical Center in Njeru will mathematically crown them champions with two games to spare - a coronation many now see as inevitable.

Almost home and dry

Vipers’ path to glory is now lined with manageable hurdles, with a trip to face Kitara on Wednesday before wrapping up their campaign against already relegated Soltilo Bright Stars at Kitende on May 25.

Meanwhile, Nec coach Hussein Mbalangu, whose side needed an 88th-minute lifeline to salvage a point against Bul, knows there is no margin for error.

Victory over Bright Stars at Kavumba is non-negotiable if they are to keep their paper-thin title hopes alive, ahead of daunting clashes with SC Villa and perennial disruptors URA.

But all signs point to Vipers cruising to the crown, especially as they have found their deadliest scoring form when it matters most.

Leading the charge is Allan Okello, whose 18 league goals and sizzling form make him the undisputed talisman heading into Saturday’s showdown with stand-in coach Simeone Masaba’s Bul - the same side that held them at Kitende earlier this season.

Last toss

Down at the foot of the table, the relegation axe is also poised to fall.

Should 13th-placed Mbarara City, currently on 26 points, dispatch Lugazi at Kakyeka Stadium today, then Wakiso Giants’ fate will be sealed - they will officially join Soltilo Bright Stars and Mbale Heroes in the dreaded drop zone.

Still, Steven Bengo’s embattled Wakiso side will be clutching at straws, needing nothing short of a miracle as they face KCCA at Lugogo in a last-gasp attempt to extend their stay in the top flight.

Meanwhile, KCCA, under Jackson Magera, have little more than pride to play for, sitting on 41 points after their 2-2 midweek stalemate with holders SC Villa.

Like the dethroned champions Villa, who visit Police tomorrow seeking to salvage lost glory, KCCA will be out to finish strong - though the stakes now pale in comparison to the high drama unfolding elsewhere.

StarTimes Uganda Premier League

Saturday

Bul vs. Vipers

Kitara vs. Maroons

KCCA vs. Wakiso Giants

Mbarara City vs. Lugazi

Mbale Heroes vs. UPDF

Soltilo Bright Stars vs. Nec

URA vs. Express

Sunday