First taste of change in UPL

A thrilling clash between rivals Kitara and KCCA at Butema Royal Park today marks the start of a revamped and more competitive StarTimes Uganda Premier League season.

With the new three-phase format demanding consistency and ambition from the get-go, both teams have bolstered their squads and coaching staff in a bid to make early statements.

Under the stewardship of George Lutalo and Wasswa Bbosa, Kitara are determined to shake off the underdog tag and secure a place in the coveted top eight by the end of the first round, which will be played on a one-leg basis.

Only the elite six from that group will qualify for the third and final round to contest for the title — a format designed to reward consistency and ambition.

Kitara’s coaching duo has brought in experience and defensive steel with the signings of Murushid Juuko, Meddie Kibirige, and Muyomba Henry Musisi, while midfield balance is expected from Isaac Doka Mweru, Emmanuel Wasswa, and Amir Kakomo.

Attack-minded additions such as Gadafi Wahab and youngster Isaac Amutuhaire offer versatility, energy, and depth to a squad aiming to break into the league’s upper echelon.

Eyes on KCCA

On the other side, KCCA come into the season with a refreshed vision under co-coaches Brian Ssenyondo — formerly at Kitara — and Jackson Magera.

Their transfer window was both calculated and assertive, bringing in Ivan Ahimbisibwe, Lazaro Muhindo, Herbert Achayi, Rogers Mugisha, Enock Walusimbi, Ssali Alpha Thierry, and the returning Charles Lukwago between the sticks.

These additions are seen as a necessary step to transform the Kasasiro Boys from inconsistent pretenders into genuine title contenders. KCCA also secured contract extensions for four key players — Joao Gabriel, Fillbert Obenchan, Umar Lutalo, and Etienne Openga Katenga — underlining their intent for stability and continuity.

However, KCCA come into today’s fixture under pressure to impress, especially after a disjointed showing in the Fufa Super Eight tournament, which exposed the team’s ongoing struggle with tactical identity and chemistry.

Ssenyondo and Magera now face the immediate challenge of creating a recognizable style and grinding out results, starting with a stern test against a motivated Kitara side.

Bul, URA collide

Elsewhere, Bul face URA at the Fufa Technical Centre in Njeru, in another high-stakes match.

Bul have fine-tuned a dangerous attacking ensemble that includes Seiri Arigumaho, Karim Ndugwa, Martin Aprem, Isaac Wagoina, Anwar Ntege, Reagan Kalyowa, Dickson Matama, and Richard Okello — a unit capable of unlocking any defence.

URA, under former Bul tactician Alex Isabirye, will be eager to rain on Kikomeko’s parade.

URA have made impressive reinforcements, signing Ronald Otti, Arthur Kiggundu, Muhammad Ssekeba, Living Kabon, Fred Amaku, Crispus Kusiima, and Nelson Ssenkatuka, with hopes of navigating all three phases of the new league structure successfully.

Uganda Premier League

Friday at 4pm