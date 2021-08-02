Fit-again Ssenkaaba gives Red Eagles renewed belief in Cecafa

By Denis Bbosa More by this Author

With the saddening withdrawals of big weights APR, Simba and Tusker from the ongoing Cecafa Kagame Cup, Express' chances of hoisting their first trophy are becoming more realistic.

Everything is going according to the script for the StarTimes Uganda Premier League kings at the moment that the timely return to full fitness of striker George Ssenkaaba has now elevated Express to title favourites.

Ahead of their first encounter against South Sudan giants Atlabara today at the Azam Complex-Chamazi in Dar es Salaam, coach Wasswa is a relaxed and optimistic man.

"Our target started with a win and then dream of making it far.Having skipper Enoch Walusimbi and Ssenkaaba available gives us the confidence that we can do it.We have trained hard since arriving here on Thursday and we feel we are ready to go," Bbosa revealed.

Ssenkaaba, is a burly striker who mainly operates as a lone ranger and has an impeccable understanding with partner in crime Eric Kambale that unsettles many defences.

Before he got injured midway last campaign and subsequently missing the rest of the campaign, Ssenkaaba had netted six league goals and was Bbosa's trusted weapon in tension-filled matches.

Amidst the sizzling hot weather in Dar, the 1994 and 1995 losing finalists are expected to employ new recruits Joseph Akandanwaho and Joel Mutakubwa to dispel the South Sudanese before embarking on tricker ties against Yanga (Tanzania) and Big Bullets (Malawi) in group A.

KCCA facing familiar foe

To win the Cecafa tourney in 2019 in Kigali, KCCA triumphed over Tanzanian side Azam at the group stage and in the final game.

The wanting preparations that had KCCA manager Morley Byekwaso join the aside two days to the opening game aside, KCCA remain one of the hot title favourites.

Byekwaso flew from Ethiopia Cecafa Challenge Cup (with U-20) with five KCCA players - Sam Ssenyonjo, Julius Poloto, Bright Anukani, Peter Magambo and Musa Ramathan - who he must hastily integrate in the team he left under the tutelage of his auxiliary Saka Mpiima to chin out an all-conquering outfit.

Byekwaso will bank on the experience of new recruits Brian Majwega (formerly with Azam) and Yassar Mugerwa.

Whereas striker Brian Aheebwa is expected to add bit to KCCA attack, it is the long wait to have mercurial centre-back John Revita kicking the ball again that will give KCCA fans a reason to believe.

Revita is expected to shore up the KCCA defence that looked feeble with youngsters Ramathan,Magambo and Samuel Kato in charge.

Cecafa Kagame Cup

Today

Express Vs Atlabara, 4pm

Azam Complex

KCCA Vs Azam, 9pm

Azam Complex

Messager Ngozi Vs KMKM, 6:30pm

Azam Complex