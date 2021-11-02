Five female Eritrean players disappear from hotel in Jinja





Denis Edema





Police in Uganda are investigating circumstances under which five female Eritrean players are said to have disappeared from their hotel in Jinja City during the Cecafa women's under 20 championship.

Organizers and police said they are doing their best to locate the players who disappeared in wee hours of Tuesday morning from Sunset International hotel in Jinja City where they had been booked.

“CECAFA has confirmed that five Eritrean players have this morning disappeared from their hotel in Jinja, Uganda,” Cecafa announced in a statement before adding that:“The matter has been reported to the police in Jinja and investigations are ongoing.”

Eritrea is among the countries participating in the ongoing CECAFA Women's U-20 football tournament at FUFA technical centre in Njeru. The tournament started on October 30 and it's expected to end on November 9.

Kiira region police spokesperson, Mr James Mubi identified the missing players as Yisehaq Liwam Solomon, 16; Mohammed Yordanos Abraham, 17; Raka Shamat Futsum, 18; Kahsay Rahel Michael, 18 and Knfu Trhas Habate, 19.

He cautioned the visiting players to be patient and avoid tendencies of moving around without the knowledge of security agencies who he said are at their disposal in case they wanted to be escorted to check around the surroundings.

Some sources said they missing players could be visiting friends in Jinja which hosts several Eritrean nations who live in the city or they travelled to the capital, Kampala.

Mr Mubi said detectives at Central Police Station in Jinja have opened a case of disappearance under CRB 871/2021 .

Eritrea that has lost both their opening games to Tanzania and Ethiopia is due to play Uganda on Wednesday, November 3.