Five issues new Barcelona coach Xavi must address

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Sergio Aguero, the veteran Argentinian forward who joined from Manchester City in pre-season, will be sidelined for at least three months after suffering a chest injury.
  • Ansu Fati and Pedri are the great hopes for the future but the likes of Ronald Araujo, Sergino Dest, Gavi, Nico Gonzalez and Alex Balde have also shown promise and need nurturing.

Xavi Hernandez, one of Barcelona's most celebrated players, is returning to the club as coach. 
The Spanish giants confirmed a deal with Al Sadd, the Qatari side he has been coaching, was done early Saturday.
He will replace another former Barca player, Ronald Koeman, who was sacked last month.
Xavi faces a huge task in restoring Barcelona to the glories they reached when he won eight La Liga titles and four Champions Leagues as part of a celebrated midfield.

