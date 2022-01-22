Five players to watch in AFCON knockout stages

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Gambia are the lowest-ranked team at the tournament but they have made the last 16 in their first ever appearance at the Cup of Nations after taking seven points in a group containing Mali, Tunisia and Mauritania.
  • Equatorial Guinea was once a Spanish colony and a majority of their players were born in Spain. Among them is Iban Edu, unmissable with his hair dyed in the red of his country and with his socks rolled around his ankles.

As the Africa Cup of Nations heads into the knockout phase, AFP Sport looks at five stars of the group stage who will be hoping to make an impact in last-16 ties over the coming days:

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.