Flick 'convinced' right man for Germany job despite Japan thumping

Hansi Flick said he remained "convinced" he was the right man to lead Germany to Euro 2024, despite a 4-1 humiliation by Japan in a friendly in Wolfsburg on Saturday.

The loss, the side's fourth in their past five games, comes nine months out from next year's European championships, which Germany host.

Flick told reporters after the match he believed he was the right man for the job, "even if that's difficult to see."

"We are preparing well, we are preparing well for each opponent -- there's nothing to be said about that.

"We are convinced of what we are doing and that's why I want to continue (as Germany coach)."

Germany conceded two goals in each half and were thoroughly outclassed by Japan, who also beat Germany at the 2022 World Cup.

Germany sporting director Rudi Voeller said after the match the German FA would avoid making any rash decisions on Flick's future, telling RTL: "I would suggest we collect ourselves and we sleep on it."

"We are all a little in shock...a defeat like that hurts.

"We should all do some soul searching and think about it. What happens next, we'll see."

Flick coached Germany to a disappointing group stage exit at the Qatar World Cup, where his side won just one of three matches.

Germany have now been eliminated at the group stage in the past two World Cups, lost to England in the round of 16 at the 2021 Euros and face a possible humiliation on home soil at the 2024 event.

Japan's midfielder #17 Ao Tanaka celebrates a goal between Germany's midfielder #24 Pascal Gross (R) and Germany's defender #15 Niklas Suele during the friendly football match between Germany and Japan at the Volkswagen Arena in Wolfsburg, central Germany, on September 9, 2023. PHOTO/AFP

Despite chants of "Flick out" from some sections of the crowd -- and captain Ilkay Gundogan saying his side "need to ask questions of ourselves" -- the coach backed his side to improve in Tuesday's clash with France in Dortmund.

"Everyone that was on the field today wants to show another face (against France)" Flick said, explaining "it's football, we have another chance and we're looking forward to it."

Flick said Germany needed to improve its youth development, pointing to Japan as an example from which the four-time world champions can learn.

"You can see how skilled they are, both offensive and defensive," Flick said of Japan. "You can see how much football has developed there."

Flick said Germany's problems had deep roots.