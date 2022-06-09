Flight halted

Uganda were fully on coach Micho Sredojevic’s script of ‘officially’ “starting their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying” last evening until Mamadou Amadou Sabho’s rude interruption.

With just over 15 minutes to the end of the game at St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende, the Niger no. 8 seized the ball outside the 18-yard area and sweetly drove it in past Charles Lukwago for the equaliser.

The Cranes had been riding on a 43rd-minute Milton Karisa goal and the crowd.

This was the first post-Covid pandemic Uganda Cranes match to be attended by fans, and they were far from happy at the end.

“Micho Out,” one fan hoisted a poster in front of Fufa CEO Edgar Watson outside the stadium as another unleashed a salvo questioning why Micho was still in charge of the team.

What a reaction!

Watson, in his usual affable smile, listened in and just nodded as if in agreement. This is a man who took in even sharper vitriol in his playing days at SC Villa.

Micho, who helped end Uganda’s four-decade absence from the Nations Cup with the 2017 Gabon edition, however, felt the Cranes were unlucky.

He also reiterated that while it was a disappointing result, he will fight until the end.

“If you go by the performance, I believe we deserve to win, however football is a very cruel game,” he said.

“And after 102 games coaching Uganda Cranes, this is the hardest I’ve ever felt.

“However, we are in a mini league with Niger and Tanzania, and we believe we have everything to win that second place and still qualify for Africa Cup of Nations.” The result leaves Uganda bottom of Group F with one point and Niger second on two.

Leaders Algeria and Tanzania was a late kickoff in Dar es Salaam.

Micho made three changes from the team that started against Algeria, Bobosi Byaruhanga starting in place of Marvin Youngman, Fahad Bayo ahead of Allan Okello and Aziz Kayondo getting the nod at the expense of Isaac Muleme.

The Serbian also kept faith in Gavin Kizito at right back after the youngster’s struggles in Algiers and the SC Villa player indeed put in a better performance, here.

Missed chances

The retention of Faruku Miya, who fluffed a one-on-one chance in the first half, and Emmanuel Okwi signaled Micho’s preference for experience in the final third but the pair’s bodies were, again, evidently still in disagreement.

In all fairness, though, this was a marked improvement from the sobering in Algeria, yet all evidence suggests this is just about Uganda’s level currently.

The Cranes goal also had a slice of luck, Karisa’s ball in, for all it’s intentions a cross, swerving over an outstretched Kassali Daouda in Niger’s goal for 1-0 on 43 minutes.

Karisa went down on his knees, hands and face to the sky in thanks.

The sigh of relief on Cranes bench and players as the latter bunch ran to celebrate with Karisa could be felt.

Micho looked to keep the press on, withdrawing Miya for a swifter Allan Kyambadde on 53 minutes.

But against the run of play, the Nigerians struck, Cranes ceding possession and Sabho driving in a beauty from distance.

The emptiness was real, deflation visible. Micho’s face told of ‘there we go again.’

Cranes not good enough

Charles Lukwago

Two late saves to avert a loss. Caught out of position for goal conceded. 5/10

Gavin Kizito Mugweri

The young defender had a solid game but did not contribute going forward. 5/10

Aziz Kayondo

Overcame a nervous start to put up arguably the best display from a Crane on the day. 6/10

Bevis Mugabi

A decent display undone by a lapse in concentration that led to Niger’s equalizer. 4/10

Halid Lwaliwa

Caught out of position a couple of times but overall put in a composed display. 5/10

Khalid Aucho

Matched the opposition’s physicality in the middle of the park - nothing more. 4/10

Bobosi Byaruhanga

He started as one of the two central midfielders but offered little going forward. 5/10

Faruku Miya

Fluffed best goal scoring chance after opting for power when left with keeper to beat. 3/10

Emma Okwi

More involved and made a couple of dangerous runs but still not effective. 3/10

Milton Karisa

Another tireless display from the forward rewarded with a goal following before suffering a muscle problem. 6/10

Fahad Bayo

Created a couple of goalscoring chances including the Miya one. His header went wide, too! 5/10

Substitutes

Allan Kyambadde 5/10

Allan Okello 4/10

Not rated: Muhamad Shaban

and Isaac Muleme

Coach Milutin Sredojevic 3/10