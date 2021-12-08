Football legend Pele hospitalized for colon tumor

In this file photo taken on April 09, 2019 Brazilian football great Edson Arantes do Nascimento, known as Pele, arrives at Guarulhos International Airport, in Guarulhos some 25km from Sao Paulo, Brazil. PHOTO/AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The only player in history to win three World Cups (1958, 1962 and 1970), he burst onto the global stage at just 17 with dazzling goals.

Brazilian football legend Pele has been hospitalized for treatment of a previously identified colon tumor, his doctors said Wednesday, the latest health problem for the 81-year-old icon.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.