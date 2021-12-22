Footballer Benjamin Mendy charged with further count of rape

Manchester City's French defender Benjamin Mendy holds the Premier League trophy during the award ceremony after the English Premier League football match between Manchester City and Everton at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester last May. Photo/AFP

  • The 27-year-old defender was already facing six allegations of rape and one of sexual assault but was charged last week with a seventh rape. 
  • Mendy was a £52 million ($70 million) signing from Monaco in 2017 and has played 75 times for City but his playing time has been limited by injuries and a loss of form.

Manchester City and France international footballer Benjamin Mendy has been charged with a further count of rape, a court was told on Wednesday.

