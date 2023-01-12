Foreigners, home boys slots battle greets Beto at Vipers

The foreign legion at Vipers keeps growing. To be specific, the DR Congo-Vipers connection is gaining a boisterous crescendo.

On Tuesday as Vipers welcomed Brazilian-Spanish coach Roberto Luiz Bianchi Pelliser aka Beto Bianchi, they added on their Congolese legion by signing midfielder Serge Mwenge.

He joins countrymen Alfred Mudekereza, Olivier Osomba, Gracia Mpongo, Rodriguez Shamamba and Darcy Mbaka who are labouring to stamp their mark at Vipers.

Vipers club president Lawrence Mulindwa revealed they had brought in new players - Mwenge, Karim Ndugwa and Martin Kizza - in the absence of a substantive coach because they wanted the new technical to give a chance to a large crop of talented players.

"We have brought in the players we think can bolster the team and they all have an equal chance to first for slots under the new coach. Every play is starting on a clean plate," Mulindwa noted.

During Roberto Oliveira's reign, Mudekereza had overtaken Fabien Mutombora and Denis Kigundu before he suffered an injury to offer the Burundian a chance.

The fiercest battle between the natives and the imported players has manifested best in the midfield and attacking realms.

Midfielders Siraje Ssentamu and Karim Watambala have connived to limit imports Osomba, Shamamba and Mpongo to cameo roles. Now the jostle for starting berths gets more interesting with Mwenge arriving to push Bright Anukani and Frank Tumwesige in the creative role.

Beto and his assistant Roberto Martinez seem ready for the task at hand.

"I have a lot of knowledge about African football and when Vipers contacted me, I did research and watched many of their matches and came to the conclusion that we can be successful here, " he said.

Part of the Venoms' major undoing in the StarTimes Uganda Premier League first round has been the profligacy in front of goal, injuries to star striker Yunus Sentamu and lack of telepathy amongst the goal poachers.

Ndugwa, Kizza dose

To replicate the attacking vibe Caesar Manzoki offered Vipers, they went for counterpart Mbaka but he is yet to deliver the goods. Sadly, even Cromwell Rwothomio brought in to lift the burden off Sentamu is flattering to deceive.

Kizza has arrived to breathe pacy and trickery from the wings weighing in with assists and goals. It is the ensaring of experienced forward Ndugwa from title rivals Bul that got tongues wagging.

“I am looking forward to the start of the league second round and Caf Champions League. I hope we can achieve great things together,” Ndugwa revealed.