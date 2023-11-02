Former Cranes ace Obua joins URA as coach

David Obua has landed his first head coaching role, being announced as coach at StarTimes Uganda Premier League club URA on Thursday.



Obua played for Uganda from 2003 to 2011 and was captain under coach Mike Mutebi.



“We are delighted to announce the appointment of David Obua as the new head coach of the club on a one-year contract,” URA announced on their X handle.



He was an assistant coach of Maroons. Obua replaces Sam Timbe who died before the start of the ongoing season.



During his playing career, Obua played for Police, SC Villa, Express, Raleigh Capital Express (USA), Wilmington Hammerheads (USA), Kaizer Chiefs (South Africa) and Heart of Midlothian in the Scottish Premier League.



Fondly referred to as “King David”, Obua, a son of a former Ugandan football president Denis Obua, is known for always speaking his mind.