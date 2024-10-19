Former KCCA striker dies in Luweero hospital

The local football fraternity has been plunged into mourining moods following the sudden death of attacking midfielder Brian Mayanja Muruli. He played for KCCA, Kitara and Police before having a stint in Tanzania.

The player who recently signed for newly-promoted Fufa Big League side Buhimba Saints in Hoima, lost his battle to an illness while undergoing treatment at Kasana Hospital in Luweero on Saturday.

The club and his close confidants confirmed the heartbreaking news while condoling with his friends and family.

“Buhimba United Saints is deeply saddened to announce the passing of our beloved player, Mululi Brian Mayanja,” the club said in a statement. “Mululi tragically lost his life today at Kasana Luweero Hospital. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and teammates during this difficult time.”

The exact cause of the death has not been revealed to the public but the club promised to provide further updates in due time.

Until his death, Muruli played for a number of clubs including Kitara, Police and Jinja North where he played last year. His immediate former coach Sadiq Ssempigi, who had a close relationship with the deceased, has mourned him as a player whose “passion, spirit and kindness touched many lives”.