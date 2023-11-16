Former Zimbabwe goalkeeper Chigova dies aged 32

Former Zimbabwe goalkeeper George Chigova, 32, died after collapsing at his home in South Africa on Wednesday, Pretoria club SuperSport United said in a statement.



He had collapsed while training with top-flight side SuperSport last July and was on leave, having been diagnosed with a heart condition.



Highlights of his international career included helping Zimbabwe reach the 2014 African Nations Championship semi-finals and playing at the Africa Cup of Nations five years later.



His senior club career began with Harare Gunners in 2010 and he also played for Dynamos, the most popular team in Zimbabwe, before joining SuperSport.



Chigova later spent five seasons with Polokwane City in the South African first and second tiers before rejoining SuperSport in 2020.