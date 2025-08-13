Fort Portal strikes late to win first leg

FORT PORTAL: A stoppage-time header from captain Yasin Malik sealed a crucial 1–0 victory for Fort Portal County over defending champions Burahya County in the first leg of the Tooro Kingdom MTN Masaza Cup semi-finals on Sunday.

Playing at home at the St. Mary Major Seminary playground, Fort Portal snatched the win in the sixth minute of added time when Malik rose highest to power in a corner.

The last-gasp strike sent the home fans into wild celebrations and put the hosts in a commanding position heading into the return leg.

The rivalry between these two sides runs deep. In last year’s Masaza Cup final, Burahya edged Fort Portal 5–4 on penalties after a 1–1 draw in regulation time.

This season, Fort Portal, who are looking to win their first title of Masaza Cup, are determined to overturn that heartbreak, and their first-leg triumph has given them the upper hand.

The Fort Portal head coach, Tumusiime Tadeo, on Sunday was back on the touchline after serving a one-match suspension in their opener against Kibale County, praised his side’s resilience but stressed the importance of balance in the second leg.

“We had a good game, though we faced challenges in the second half when one of our players picked a minor injury. In the away leg, we will defend our lead but also attack to try and seal another victory,” Tadeo said.

The decisive return leg is set for August 24 at Kyembogo playground in Kabarole District.

Burahya County coach Joel Atee acknowledged the late setback but remained upbeat about his team’s chances to advance in the finals while playing at home in the second leg.

“We played good football, only that we conceded in the final minutes. At home, we will correct our mistakes and use the home advantage to win and reach the final,” Atee said.

The semi-finals matches will resume on Sunday, 17th August, as Kyaka County — the 2022 champions and this year’s “best loser” qualifier — will host 2023 winners Mwenge South.

This will be a repeat of the 2023 final game, where the two teams played in the finals and Mwenge South claimed their maiden title with a 2–1 victory over Kyaka.