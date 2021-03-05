Four Chan survivors as Mubiru names Cranes squad for final Afcon qualifiers

By Elvis Senono More by this Author

Coaches Abdallah Mubiru and Livingstone Mbabazi named their first Cranes squad after being put in temporary charge of the Cranes team ahead of the final two Afcon Qualifiers against Burkina Faso and Malawi later this month.



The pair selected 31 players who are expected to start training on March 18 ahead of the home qualifier against Burkina Faso on March 24 and away to Malawi five days later.



The squad includes Yunus Sentamu who has returned to competitive action with league champions Vipers scoring five times in six games after sitting out for more than a year.



The squad also includes four survivors from the Cranes Chan team that performed dismally and finished bottom of their group. They include; Charles Lukwago, Halid Lwalirwa, Bobosi Byaruhanga, and Ibrahim Orit. The Chan fiasco is believed to have since played part in domestic football governing body Fufa’s decision to ask coach Johnnathan Mckinstry to step aside.



Also on the team is national Under-20 team captain Gavin Kizito Mugweri and Byaruhanga who are with the Hippos at the Afcon Under-20 tournament and play Ghana in the final on Saturday.

There were also recalls for Moses Waiswa and Abdu Lumala who have been away because of injuries.



Uganda is second in group B with seven points, one behind leaders Burkina Faso whom they host on March 24 in Kampala before ending the campaign away against Malawi.



Malawi with four points and South Sudan with three make up the four teams in Group B.

The 12 group winners and runners-up in each group qualify for the final tournament.



Full Squad summoned



Goalkeepers:



Dennis Onyango (Mamelodi Sundowns, South Africa), Jamal Salim (Al-Hilal, Sudan), Charles Lukwago(KCCA FC-Uganda), Kigonya Mathias ( Azam FC- Tanzania)



Defenders:



Mugabi Bevis (Motherwell FC- Scotland), Kizza Mustapha (DC Montreal- USA), Ronald Mukiibi(Ostersunds FK, Sweden), Nico Wakiro Wadada (Azam, Tanzania), Timothy Denis Awany (Sports Club Ironi, Ashdod, Israel), Joseph Ochaya (TP Mazembe, Democratic Republic of Congo), Lwaliwa Halid (Vipers SC-Uganda), Elvis Bwomono (Southend United, England), Juuko Murushid (Express FC-Uganda), Kizito Mugweri Gavin (SC Villa- Uganda)



Midfielders:



Miya Faruku (Konyaspor- Turkey), Kizito Luwagga (Hapoel Kfar Saba- Israel), Waiswa Moses (SupersportUnited-South Africa), Lwanga Taddeo (Simba SC- Tanzania), Michael Azira (New Mexico United-, USA), Khalid Aucho (Misr Lel Makasa, Egypt), Allan Kyambadde (El Gouna, Egypt), Allan Okello (Paradou, Algeria), Lumala Abdu (Pyramids FC- Egypt), Bobosi Byaruhanga (Vipers SC-Uganda), Orit Ibrahim (Vipers SC-Uganda).



Forwards:



Emmanuel Arnold Okwi (Ittihad Alexandria, Egypt), Fahad Bayo (Sports Club Ironi Ashdod, Israel), KadduPatrick (Youssoufia Berrechid-Tunisia), Uche Mubiru Ikpeazu (Wycombe Wanderers, England), SentamuYunus (Vipers SC-Uganda), Isiagi Daniel (Jomo Cosmos-South Africa).



