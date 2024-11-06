Four in, four out as Put names Cranes squad for S. A, Congo

Four fresh names were included and as many left out as Uganda Cranes coach Paul Put named his 27-man squad on Wednesday to prepare for two remaining Afcon 2025 qualifying matches.

Uganda face South Africa at Namboole on Friday, November 15 and Congo away in Brazzaville four days later looking for just one point to return to the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time since 2019.

Promising U-20 striker John Paul Dembe, who plays his football at Swedish club, BK Hacken, SC Villa in-form forward Hakim Kiwanuka, experienced defender Geoffrey Wasswa - now at Ethiopia’s Coffee, and KCCA goalkeeper Mutwalibi Mugolofa are the new faces in.

The addition of Mugolofa means Put now has four goalkeepers in his squad rather than the usual three.

“We added the fourth goalkeeper, who is locally based, with Chan in mind. The reasoning is so that he could work with the squad and learn from them as we also prepare for Chan,” the Belgian coach explained at Fufa Headquarters in Mengo.

Uganda, Kenya and Tanzania will co-host Chan 2025 as a testing tournament ahead of Afcon 2027, which the three East African countries will stage.

“But for the trip to Congo, we shall travel with three goalkeepers,” added Put.

SC Villa’s Arnold Odong, Italy-based Elio Capradossi - who is still searching for a new club, Bul’s Nicholas Mwere and KCCA striker Derrick Nsibambi are the faces out of the squad that was involved in Cranes last two matches.

The Cranes top Group K on 10 points, two more than South Africa, having won three of their opening four matches. Uganda rallied to draw 2-2 with South Africa in the group’s opening match in September. A similar result at Namboole would secure the Cranes slot at Morocco 2025 with a game to spare.

Afcon 2025 qualifiers, Group K

Next Group K Fixtures

November

Nov 15: South Sudan vs Congo, 4pm

Nov 15: Uganda vs South Africa, 4pm

Nov 19: South Africa vs South Sudan

Nov 19: Congo vs Uganda

Group K Table Standings

Team P W D L GF GA GD PTS

Uganda 4 3 1 0 7 3 4 10

S. Africa 4 2 2 0 11 5 6 8

Congo 4 1 1 2 2 8 -6 4

S. Sudan 4 0 0 4 3 7 -4 0

Uganda Cranes Squad

Goalkeepers: Ismail Watenga (Golden Arrows, South Africa), Nafian Alionzi (Defence Forces, Ethiopia), Charles Lukwago, (Venda, South Africa), Mutwalibi Mugolofa (KCCA, Uganda)

Defenders: Gavin Kizito Mugweri (KCCA, Uganda), Kenneth Semakula (Club Africaine, Tunisia), Isaac Muleme (Victoria Zizkov, Czech Republic), Abdu Aziizi Kayondo (Slovan Liberec, Czech Republic), Geoffrey Wasswa (Cofee, Ethiopia), Bevis Mugabi (Famagusta Anorthosis, Greece), Timothy Awany (Ashdod, Israel), Halidi Lwaliwa (Al Ain SC, Saudi Arabia)

Midfielders: Khalid Aucho (Yanga SC, Tanzania), Taddeo Lwanga (APR, Rwanda), Bobosi Byaruhanga (Austin II, USA), Ronald Ssekiganda (SC Villa, Uganda), Allan Okello (Vipers SC, Uganda), Travis Mutyaba (Girondins Bordeaux, France), Saidi Mayanja (KCCA, Uganda)

Forwards: Denis Omedi (Kitara, Uganda), Jude Ssemugabi (Kitara, Uganda), Shafik Kwikiriza (KCCA Uganda), Rogers Mato (Brera Strumica), Steven Mukwala (Simba SC, Tanzania), Calvin Kabuye (Sandvikens IF, Sweden), Hakim Kiwanuka (SC Villa, Uganda), John Paul Dembe (BK Hacken)