Four-star Kibuli focus on regional titles now

Kibuli Secondary School will travel to Tabora in Tanzania later this year to compete in the Brookside East Africa Secondary Schools Games wrapped in gold.

The Kampala-based school was the best overall at the Fresh Diary National Secondary Schools Ball Games with four gold medals from four sports disciplines.



Hosted by St Joseph’s Secondary School, Layibi and Sacred Heart Girls’ School in Gulu, the games featured 13 events. These included girls’ football, rugby, badminton, lawn tennis, basketball and hockey.

Save for football, the rest of the disciplines featured both boys and girls competitions.

Little resistance

Kibuli traveled to Gulu as defending champions in both boys’ and girls’ lawn tennis and boys’ badminton. They faced little resistance to retain those and also added the boys’ table tennis gold thanks to a straight sets victory.

Their team comprised of Phillip Nakopoli, Samuel Ankunda and Enoch Balyewunya who saw off St Michael’s Tendo Kasoma, Aramazan Mafabi and Jerry Kajeke.

They also bagged gold in the boys’ and girls’ lawn tennis thanks to national tennis team star Frank Tayebwa’s final game straight sets victory over teammateTrevor Kazibweat the Kaunda Sports Ground Tennis Court. Only neighbours Kakungulu Memorial won more than one event. clinching double gold in the girls’ and boys’ hockey competitions.

“We managed to pull off a good performance because of the support the management offers to the team. They give us the equipment on top of allowing the students enough time to do practice for the game,” said Badminton head coach Joshua Muguluma. ‘The School’, as it is commonly referred to, will participate in five of the 16 sports disciplines expected to be staged in Tabora. They include badminton boys, lawn tennis for boys and girls and table tennis for boys.