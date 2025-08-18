Free at last: VAR drama, last-gasp heroics as Uganda makes Chan history

Monday night belonged to Namboole — a cauldron of noise, nerve and history — where Uganda Cranes tore up the script and wrote their own legend. They did not win. But they won.

In a heart-stopping six-goal thriller against South Africa, the Cranes clawed their way back from the brink, secured their first-ever African Nations Championship (Chan) quarterfinal, and, with a slice of fortune from Nairobi, topped Group C.

History, so long a stranger, finally came knocking — and Uganda flung the door wide.

The Cranes didn’t just make their country proud; they completed the Pamoja statement of intent, joining Kenya and Tanzania in topping their groups en route to the last eight. What a way to arrive.

The roar of 34,000 rose as Jude Ssemugabi slid in Patrick Kakande’s low cross in the 31st minute, igniting fevered hope.

But South Africa, swaggering under Molefi Ntseki, struck back. Ramahlwe Mphahlele thundered in the equaliser on 52 minutes — awarded after a long VAR check — before Thabiso Kutumela flipped the script six minutes later.

When Ndabayithetwa Ndiondio curled in an 83rd-minute strike after Joel Mutakubwa rushed off his line, South Africa were 3–1 up and Uganda’s dream seemed to be crumbling.

Yet these Cranes, forged in the pain of six previous failures, refused to break.

Allan Okello, the magician of Namboole, had already conjured chaos in the first half, two Bafana defenders colliding as Karim Watambala forced a fine save. And in the 88th minute, his icy penalty — after a handball — gave Uganda a lifeline.

Then, deep into stoppage time, came the moment of destiny. With Okello withdrawn and Namboole holding its breath, captain Rogers Torach placed the ball on the spot. After another agonising VAR pause, the defender lashed home to send the stadium into delirium.

As word filtered through of Algeria’s 0–0 draw with Niger in Nairobi, the arithmetic became clear: Uganda were through as group winners on seven points, one ahead of Algeria and South Africa, whose inferior goal difference sees them join Guinea and Niger home.

This was more than a point. It was a statement — a test of character passed in the most dramatic fashion.

And it means the Cranes’ knockout journey stays home at Namboole — on their grass, with their crowd singing their names.

On Saturday, August 23, they will meet Group D’s runners-up — likely Sudan or holders Senegal — in this same cauldron.

A semi-final on August 26, and even in defeat a third-place playoff on August 29, would also be staged here.

Coach Morley Byekwaso's Cranes have shed the weight of history and found wings of possibility. Namboole, pulsating with pride, will carry them forward.

Monday, August 18 – Results

Algeria 0-0 Niger

South Africa 3-3 Uganda

Group C Standings

Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts Uganda (H) 4 2 1 1 8 6 +2 7 Algeria 4 1 3 0 5 2 +3 6 South Africa 4 1 3 0 6 5 +1 6 Guinea 4 1 1 2 3 6 −3 4 Niger 4 0 2 2 0 3 −3 2

Chan 2024 KE, TZ, UG (postponed to 2025)

Date: August 2–30, 2025

Host Cities (Group Stage)

Group A | Nairobi: Kenya, Morocco, Angola, DR Congo, Zambia

Group B | Dar es Salaam: Tanzania, Madagascar, Mauritania, Burkina Faso, Central African Republic

Group C | Kampala: Uganda, Niger, Guinea, South Africa, Algeria