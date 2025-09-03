From Harrow to Kampala: Uche Mubiru’s long road to the Cranes

There is a certain poetry in timing. For Karl Anthony Uchechukwu Mubiru Ikpeazu — 30, a striker born in Harrow, London to a Nigerian father and Ugandan mother — the journey has been long and winding.

A decade of professional football. Injuries. Missed opportunities. False starts. Near-misses that could have ended the dream.

And yet, here he is. At last. Friday against Mozambique, Uche Mubiru finally dons the Uganda Cranes shirt — a moment years in the making, shaped by faith, perseverance, and the quiet insistence of destiny.

“I won’t say I’ve turned down calls before,” he told this writer upon arrival in Kampala, “but circumstances have been the determining factor… maybe injuries, maybe timing.”

“I remember during Covid, the games were called off, and that was frustrating. But I feel like God’s timing is the best. Last year I was going to come, but an injury kept me out for the season. Finally, it’s now the time.”

A striker molded by experience

Mubiru is a No. 9 in the old-fashioned mold — tall, broad, uncompromising — but his story is layered.

A son of the diaspora, raised in London, yet tethered to Uganda through his mother, family gatherings, and visits home. This is his third visit to Kampala, but the first time he carries the crest of the Cranes.

“Representing my motherland is an amazing feeling,” he said. “It means everything because my mum had such a big influence on my career.

“She’s always been there, pushing me. My grandparents have been looking down on me… they’re no longer here, but I feel them with me. This is incredible.”

The path here was not smooth. Injuries and missed seasons could have broken his spirit.

“I was out for almost a year last season. That tests you mentally. But I always kept my belief. That’s what I’d tell young players — never give up, always work hard, keep faith. If it’s your dream, don’t give up.”

Now, his fitness is solid, his confidence growing. “I’ve played a few games this season, scored a few goals, and feel ready.”

The St Johnstone striker has already netted three goals and provided one assist in eight Scottish League Cup and Championship matches this season.

Challenge at hand

Uganda are fourth on nine points, six behind leaders Algeria after six matches in Group G as the World Cup qualifiers resume.

After Mozambique and Somalia, the Cranes will wind up their campaign away to Botswana and Algeria next month, with only the top team automatically qualifying to the World Cup in the USA, Mexico, and Canada.

Mubiru acknowledges the challenge, but not with fear. “It’s my first time playing international football, so I don’t know exactly what to expect.

“But we have a good national team and a good coach. I hope I can bring a new dimension and help in those games.”

The towering striker is not prolific but brings skills the Cranes largely lack: both-footed, able to shoot from distance, finish in the box, head the ball, play back to goal, and beat markers.

His experience abroad — including Scotland, England and other countries — is part of what he hopes to share.

“I can advise young players who want to play abroad someday, show them it’s possible, and hopefully inspire them. And not just in Kampala, but all around the country. If I can do it, they can too.”

For Mubiru, this is more than a homecoming. It is vindication, a long-awaited fulfilment of destiny, and a statement that perseverance, faith, and belief can overcome setbacks.

Ikpeazu fact file

Full name: Karl Anthony Uchechukwu Mubiru Ikpeazu

Date of birth: February 28, 1995 (age 30)

Place of birth: Harrow, England

Height: 1.90 m

Position: Striker

Strong foot: Right

Current club: St Johnstone (Scotland)

Recent form: 3 goals, 1 assist in 8 matches (Scottish League Cup & Championship, 2025/26 season)